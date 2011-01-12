LeBron James: “Karma is a b****”

As we said in Smack, nobody expected the Cavs to go into the Lakers’ gym and win, but nobody thought they’d get molly-whopped by a count of 112-57. Perhaps we shouldn’t have said nobody. Whether he was watching the game on NBA League Pass or just watching ESPN’s BottomLine, LeBron James took note and prodded a fire that presumably still had embers burning.
Crazy. Karma is a b****.. Gets you every time. Its not good to wish bad on anybody. God sees everything!
This is what LeBron tweeted from his phone via ÃœberTwitter 10 hours ago. Think he still has animosity for all those burnt jerseys? Nah.
What do you think?
I feel like there was no point in Lebron saying that. I’m an official Lebron hater now.
Who cares if your a LeBron hater. He’s doing his thing without Cleveland and without bandwagon haters.
Lebron has Harvard problems and is getting community college advice.
So he relishes the role of being a douche, so this is just par for the course. This is Lebron in full effect.
Karma is waiting on you Lebron for the playoffs.
I’ve disliked LeBron since the Decision, and this doesn’t help
Villain role = fully embraced. I love it.
“not good to wish bad on anybody” – Way to hammer out that 3rd grade grammar there, Lebron. Should have went to college, son. I mean, get a load of this guy, using an adverb instead of an adjective to modify his nouns. Like, who does that????
Let’s put this in perspective. Lebron gets coddled and worshipped by Ohio since high school. He gets a fulltime job out of high school being paid millions of dollars to play a game. He gets idolized and treated like a star, though management can’t quite surround him with enough talent to go all the way. He gets frustrated and leaves. Instead of being appreciative for all of the good things Cleveland did for him, he’s focusing solely on the angry, heat of the moment words from the owner. Bottom line, he’s a spoiled, unappreciative punk, and will never be in Jordan, Bird, or Magic’s class no matter how many rings he wins with Wade and Bosh.
Le-Bitch. Karmas comin for you too LeBron
@Pugz
I was thinking the same thing. Dude preaches karma but doesn’t realize he dumped on Cleveland on national TV.
And push the animosity between Gilbert and Lebron aside… I thought he still had friends on that Cavs team. Karma is going to rip a ligament out of Lebron’s knee.
@ otto: wtf? Since you want to get specific, when you said “hammer that 3rd grade grammar”, the word “there” that you followed it with is not necessary. Don’t be a hypocrite and i hope you followed your own advice. Your written mistake didn’t change the fact that I knew what you meant,just like we all know what Lebron meant. With that said, i’m not the biggest fan of Lebron’s actions in this incident. It totally was a “douchebag” move.
Sincerely,
Daghost.
the hate just never ends. suck it, cleveland. when we talk about contraction we’re talking about you. keep the hate coming bc lbj and all us heat fans feel exactly like this [www.youtube.com] LUXURIOUS!!!
How do we even know he was talking about the Cavs??? He coulda been talkin about something else… That’d make you feel pretty stupid, huh…
He may not realize it but he just increased the pressure on himself to take the Heat all the way. There will be a lot of tweets out of Cleveland just itching to take him down if he fails.
Gilbert apologoized for his behavior, and when Craig Sager asked him during the Cavs game if he would have done anything different he said “no”. Right there he could have squashed it by saying in retrospect it was viewed as crapping on Ctown and that is not what I wanted to do so that might have not been the best avenue to announce my signing with the Heat.
Done. Can’t do it, he’s an idiot and douche.
Don’t mention ligaments JAY, just jacked up my MCL and meniscis, just hoping I didn’t tear an ACL again. Need to take up those aerobic classes, some nice MILFs in there.
LeDouche
How do we know he was talking about the Cavs? Jeez, you’d have a hard time convincing anyone that it could have been anyone else. He was in LA and tweeted it during the 4th quarter of the Cavs worst loss of the season?
Put it this way. If he had tweeted it at any other time, it would have made absolutely no sense.
COmedy!
You people are freaking idiots! You kiss those idiot Cavs fans @$$ for all of the nasty and disrespectful things that they said about him. Then Lebron says something that could be towards the Cavs and he is all these terrible things? Karma is a B___h and they are getting it back. The Cavs are so sorry they are showing you idiots just how great Lebron was to carry those guys for so long. I look at that team and it just lets me know how dynamic he really is. The one dissing Lebron’s grammar, it’s twitter… get over yourself. I can bet with his high school education he makes more money in a year than you will ever see any a life time. It’s twitter… who cares about their grammar when talking crap on the computer? The Cavs dumped themselves by given him crap talent to play around… the proof is in front of your dumb faces… that team is awful! Plus, we all are assuming that he talking about the Cavs… and you know what assuming does. People stopping coddling poor Cleveland they are just as guilty of doing wrong as Lebron is.
lol. Lebron thinks slavemaster karma and a nonexistent god care about basketball scores. I pity this man.
@daghost – doesn’t not didn’t AND wtf should be wtff, deserves two fs
tweets aren’t meant to be grammatically correct, but you see these guys just saying stupid sh*t. Some players shouldn’t be allowed a twitter account.
hadoken… that is exactly right and the video was perfect for all those ridiculous people.
X0t, what goes around comes around in everything… basketball, soccer, business, relationships… life in general.
Like someone said u don’t know what he is talking about. he could be expressing what someone told him, or something totally unrelated to basketball. Do I think it was the Cavs game? Yeah, but I’m not dumb enough to automatically assume… people are stupid like that. They know what assuming makes them look like.
Dre – He brings it upon himself, the team was meant to compliment a superstar, they are not built to win without that piece. Cavs are screwed for putting themselves in that position. What did you want them to be the Heat that got rid of every player, sucked last year, played to half empty arena.
Tell me that the Heat didn’t know they were getting those 3 idiots. IF they guessed wrong who is leading that Heat team, Mario Chalmers? and then who is the worst team in the league? Understand the big picture and what transpired.
FUCK CLEVELAND…….. MIAMI 305 IN DIS BITCH!!!!! them jack ass cavs fans called lebron all kind of names and disrespected his family and u expect sympathy??? FUCK DAN GILBERT and every HATING ASS BITCH IN SHITTY CLEVELAND OHIO !!
@ Dre
if thats true then why are the very best basketball players arrogant jerks? By your logic the nicest people should win all the basketball games. lol. Rage and disdain for the opponent are what make a great baller.
Didn’t he say he’d remember the hatred? It’s obvious now how much more Lebron meant to the Cavs than vice-versa. Personally, I like this tweet.
I thought the Cavs had the 3rd and 4th qtr to play still! Oh anyway they can only go up from here right Dan Gilbert?
It always comes back… just because they win games doesn’t mean that they don’t get it back for the wrong they have done… we always get it back. It could strike back in other aspects of our life.
@Quitness – can you guys even fill an arena with these guys playing? Seriously, is there a rule about standing up during games also, you get kicked out for cheering. I thought LA fans sucked.
@Dagger – Lebron meant more to Cavs, no shit captain obvious. Personally you’re an idiot.
A person can live to beat an opponent without hating them and be outstanding superstars. It’s called being a mature adult with depth and prioritizing things in your life.
I am not an LBJ fan nor do i care either way. However, you cannot fault him for making a strictly business decision. How he made the “decision” may have been in poor taste but business is business. There is no such thing as loyalty in pro sports. Owners will drop oyu as soon as they feel you are of no more use to them financially. Fans scream about loyalty not players and owners. It is all about the bottom line. LBJ owed Cleveland nothing. They got WAY more oput of that relationship than LBJ did. He would have gotten the same out of Memphis, Sac-Town, Philly or whomever landed his draft rights. I mean look at the “team” in Cleveland now…where do they see a “ship” with tthat talent even with LBJ? It WASN’T going to happen. I said from day one…”If LBJ stays in Cleveland he will be the perceived as the greatest to have never one a championship”. One man teams don’t get it done anymore in the L. You need a Robin with Batman…the sidekick who could carry a team on his own without the superstar. Who was his Robin? Get real get a life and understand Business is Business. If he had “decided” to come to your favorite franchise you would be all over him. And I am a Celtic’s fan.
Claw, teams are meant to compliment stars but you still put good players around him. If you take Kobe off the lakers they will win many more games than the Cavs. The same with the Mavs and Dirk. This Cavs team is awful and they did not put good talent around him. People are upset because Lebron is correct and it hurts them that he is right.
kyballer is absoluetly correct.
i agree with kyballer 100%
i also agree with dre 100%
swagger walk from LeBron
he wins. cavs lose. again and again and again.
all he’s done is expose the shitty ass supporting cast he was supposed to take to the promised land..
franchise deserves to be mired in despair..they had a diamond mine and instead of profiteering like kings, they just allowed it to blow up
and want to blame it on the diamonds..no jackass (Dan Gilbert)
IT’S YOUR FAULT
Lebron can go, that’s fine. Don’t make a charade, Bosh and Wade making a documentary and Lebron having “meetings”. They all knew where they were going instead of acting like they needed all these teams to show them love why not just come out and make the move not drag it out.
Then don’t go on national TV and shit on the City where you grew up and continue to shit on them. Also after winning two NBA MVPs go to a team and be 2nd fiddle because its easier and you want to play with your boys. There he just gave up his legacy, no matter how many or even if he wins a ring.
I’m not used to seeing competitive players give up because its hard and go play with their competition to form their “superfriend” team. You can have your fans loving the move but I think it was a joke an easy way out and will ruin the NBA in the long run. That is today’s player so it is what it is, doesn’t mean I have to like it.
Lebrons a B**** for life, pathetic.
claw are you from cleveland? because you seemed ver passionate in your last post lol just askin buddy?
Karma ain’t a bitch. Lebron is a bitch.
Lebrons a fuckin queer, his crackhead mom is probly the reason he left Cleveland because she was fuckin Delonte West.
my thing is this people hate and talk shit about the decision and this and that blah blah blah. Firstly the media and everybody else hyped up this whole thing by deeming it the “SUMMER of LEBRON” and not Lebron himself. He clearly stated out of respect for CLEVELAND and his teeamates at the beginning of last season that he was not going to talk about his free agency until the end of the season out of respect! So dont blame the decision because no matter how he announced it he would have been hated on. The point is clear that “HE LEFT” and thats what stings not the decision itself. So dont buy into this ” Its okay to leave, but how you did it LEBRON BULLSHIT”! He was the biggest FREE AGENT in NBA HISTORY! If lebron had tweeted that he was leaving cleveland they would have called him a coward that he had to “tweet it” and he was not MAN enough lol so please dont buy into all of the nonsense. SO GET OVER IT CLEVELAND ( and all those shitty fans in portland, memphis, charlotte, atlanta, etc etc who had nothing at all ever to do with LEBRON) who BOO the guy and give him a hard time for nothing.
Im from Akron and live in Akron, and I personally know more than one person who ran up in his momma for some rocks, shes a rock monster!
@Quitness – I’m from Akron and Lebron was my guy but after that game 5 where it looked by his body language and play he quit and ripped off his jersey he was out.
Then the meetings started and gave hope that he would stay and he pulls the decision. I could have seen Chitown if he wanted to win or NY if he wanted to start over in a big market but Miami?
If you want to mentioned as the greatest why would you go to a team that already has an established MVP type player in Wade. Didn’t get it, couldn’t understand it if you are an ultracompetitive player how that happens.
I think he just wants it like high school. Play with his friends have fun and not get caught up in trying to build something where it is hard and not easy. Makes his life much easier, just wouldn’t think that he would still have a high school mentality at this level but he does and that is disappointing. The Melo thing now, and CP3 wanting to go to NY to form their superfriends. Just don’t get it.
Reminds me of when you play pickup and a team tries to stack itself by waiting to play. I got beat by them and they lost a guy and wanted me to play with them. I said no, I don’t want to play with you I want to beat you. I guess that is just old school.
hahahahaha that’s funny as hell. i’d probably do the same thing
kyballer is right.
let the guy take a shot. cleveland has been talking shit about him since the summer, while they ain’t shit without him.
@CLAW .. u keep refering to me as quitness lol thas funny but anyway QUESTION would you rather be ROBERT HORRY or CHARLES BARKLEY rite now? honestly ? 7 rings to 0 rings ALL Im saying is the man wanted a better chance to win and ya cant hate on him for that……. it aint like he joined the LAKERS or the CELTICS so come on man! and 2ndly why all the hate on bron for playing out his contract and no hate for KOBe who bitched and moaned for a trade because his team sucked? U honestly gonna tell me now that if KOBE was a FREE AGENT in 2007 after another cut ass from the SUNS and 1st round playoff exit that he was going to STAY? lol Im just using that as an example
ALSO people refered to bonafide stars LEADING teams?? they always had a LEGIT 2 man…… MAGIC was spoiled he came in the leage with KAREEM…. BIRD had parish and mchale….MIKE had PIPPEN…. BRON had………..(????? MO FUCKIN WILLIAMS lmao lmao lmao) come on man think about it……. you have a chance to play with DWAYNE WADE and C BOSH or MO WILLIAMS and ANDY VAREJO lolmaolmao Im sure u would pick bosh and d wade too…….. THATS LIKE U HAVE TO CHOOSE between ( HALLE BERRY and LISA RAYE) or ( WHOOPI GOLDBERG and the girl from PRECIOUS) COME ON MAN…..!!! lolmaolmao U GATTA B KIDDIN ME!!
Delonte should tweet “I love your mom”
Then Lebron fans would call him immature and everyone else could use the same excuse LBJ fans are using now….. “How do you know Delonte is talking about Lebron’s mom? It could be anyone’s mom.”
Acting like a CHILD. Grow up LeBron.
I still see no RINGS on his fingers. Maybe he should wait until he does something. Despite the good games by Heat so far, he had better REGULAR seasons with the Cavs. PLAYOFFS are his weakness, because the nail biting child comes out when facing grown men.