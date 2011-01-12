LeBron James: “Karma is a b****”

As we said in Smack, nobody expected the Cavs to go into the Lakers’ gym and win, but nobody thought they’d get molly-whopped by a count of 112-57. Perhaps we shouldn’t have said nobody. Whether he was watching the game on NBA League Pass or just watching ESPN’s BottomLine, LeBron James took note and prodded a fire that presumably still had embers burning.

Crazy. Karma is a b****.. Gets you every time. Its not good to wish bad on anybody. God sees everything!

This is what LeBron tweeted from his phone via ÃœberTwitter 10 hours ago. Think he still has animosity for all those burnt jerseys? Nah.

What do you think?

