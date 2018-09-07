LeBron James And Kevin Durant’s Long-Lost Rap Song Has Apparently Hit The Internet

Plenty of basketball players have crossed into the rap game when they have some free time. While not everyone is as accomplished on the mic as Damian Lillard, using music as a form of expression and a hobby pursue has piqued the interests of a number of dudes in the NBA.

This list includes LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who famously teamed up to record a track earlier this decade. The catch: No one has ever, you know, released the song in full, save for a 30-second clip that got posted on the internet last year.

But because nothing is able to stay hidden for too long in the lives of famous people in 2018, the track has finally been released. It’s lived on the Soundcloud account of Ohio-based producer Franky Wahoo for the last week, and it’s not bad. Here it is, if you’d like to listen to the full thing.

