Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron Said He Saw Three Rims And ‘Shot At The Middle One’ On His Game-Winner

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Lakers and Warriors matchup was the highest anticipated NBA play-in tournament game of the week — and, quite likely, will hold that title for years to come — and it lived up to the hype. Stephen Curry had 37 for the Warriors and, after a slow start, LeBron James and Anthony Davis came alive to lead a 13-point second half comeback and give the Lakers a 103-100 win en route to the 7-seed.

The game-winning shot came with a minute to play and the shot clock winding down for the Lakers, as the ball got kicked back out to James 30-plus feet from the basket where he drilled the go-ahead bucket over Curry.

Just a few minutes prior to that shot, James got poked in the eye by Draymond Green on a foul at the rim as Green rotated over to contest a layup, staying down and getting eye drops on the bench afterwards.

In his walkoff interview, James said he was still struggling with his sight when he got the ball on that final deep three, saying he was seeing three rims and “shot at the middle one.”

When in doubt, shoot for the middle rim, I guess. The Lakers will have until Sunday to be rested up for the Suns, as James can get that eye right and have a few extra days to let his ankle, which seemed to bother him some early in the game, heal up before they go to Phoenix at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC for Game 1.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×