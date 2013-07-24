LeBron James Lands in Manila For Nike Tour Where Thousands of Fans Were Waiting

As part of his world tour with Nike, LeBron James visited the Phillipines on Tuesday, landing in Manila amid throngs of people numbering in the thousands. The basketball-crazed country greeted his arrival like that of a deity. Check out some of his highlights playing in Manila and the buzz of his arrival.

Hundreds of fans were already lined up a week before his arrival to see the man in person.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Once he had fulfilled his Nike obligations after a press conference, he played with some kids at a skills clinic. But LeBron still had a chance to show off his skills on the court too, since that’s what the fans really wanted to see.

After departing, ‘Bron thanked the people of Manila for their joyous welcome.

What a great experience here in Manila Philippines!! Thanks for welcoming me with open arms, will never forget it #WitnessHistory #Inspire — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is LeBron James the most popular basketball player in the world now?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.