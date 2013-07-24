LeBron James Lands in Manila For Nike Tour Where Thousands of Fans Were Waiting

#Nike #Video #LeBron James
07.23.13 5 years ago

As part of his world tour with Nike, LeBron James visited the Phillipines on Tuesday, landing in Manila amid throngs of people numbering in the thousands. The basketball-crazed country greeted his arrival like that of a deity. Check out some of his highlights playing in Manila and the buzz of his arrival.

Hundreds of fans were already lined up a week before his arrival to see the man in person.

Once he had fulfilled his Nike obligations after a press conference, he played with some kids at a skills clinic. But LeBron still had a chance to show off his skills on the court too, since that’s what the fans really wanted to see.

After departing, ‘Bron thanked the people of Manila for their joyous welcome.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is LeBron James the most popular basketball player in the world now?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Video#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesManilaNIKEPhilippinesvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP