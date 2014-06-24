How Would LeBron James Look On Your Team?

After the annoucement this morning LeBron James would be opting out of of his contract with the Heat to become a free agent on July 1, NBA fans everywhere — again, except in San Antonio — briefly imagined what LeBron would look like playing for their favorite team. They no longer have to imagine.

One Twitter user created a graphic showing what LeBron would look like in every NBA uniform, except one: the Charlotte Hornets — since LeBron’s sporting the now-defunct Bobcats jersey here. Still, pretty cool:

[Click for larger look]

How would LeBron look if he was on the _____? Well, here you go. pic.twitter.com/aD46mGA6hf — Team LeBron (@TeamLeBron_) June 23, 2014

Pretty much every team with enough cap room to work a max contract — and even those who can’t — will likely make a pitch to James, so the graphic is apt. The coming weeks will see LeBron get the free agency treatment he received in 2010, but this time he’s got two more regular season MVP awards, and two all-important NBA Finals MVP awards after four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

The 2014 LeBron is more confident, and every team will again have the chance to land him.

What do you think?

