Getty Image

Martin Luther King Jr. day is always a special time in the NBA. The league embraces the holiday with a full day of games and many teams and players do special things to honor the civil rights legend who was assassinated in 1968. This year’s festivities brought a mix of reverence for King’s legacy and inspiration to carry forward his works.

Player wore shirts with a King Jr. quote on the backs, and various teams did special tributes to the civil rights legend. Afternoon games in the NBA started at 12:30 in New York, with the Knicks taking on the Thunder. Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook wore a special Equality colorway of his signature shoe to honor King Jr. on Monday.

Russell Westbrook's kicks for #MLKDAY The Thunder take on the Knicks at 12:30 at MSG https://t.co/zxk6vmAQeC pic.twitter.com/FzgISQrXy6 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 21, 2019

Other players paid special tribute to King Jr. on Monday, including LeBron James, who shared a King quote along with a video clip of a basketball non-profit in Chicago.