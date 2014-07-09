LeBron James Meeting Pat Riley Today

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.09.14 4 years ago

LeBron James’ long-awaited meeting with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat is taking place at 3:00PM PST in Las Vegas. Here’s a run-down of everything we know in advance of the talk that will help decide LeBron’s second decision.

After it was initially reported that Riley flew to Sin City for a Tuesday meeting with James, ESPN’s Chris Broussard clarified that it’s going down this afternoon.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dwyane Wade was originally said to be among the Heat contingency that would pitch James, but it turns out the meeting will be a more personal affair.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Despite all recent momentum in the LeBron sweepstakes seemingly pointing towards the Cleveland Cavaliers, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski says the Heat’s presentation to James won’t be some lavish recruitment.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There’s a belief that Rich Paul, James’ agent, is the person in LeBron’s camp most pushing for him to return to Cleveland. Sam Amico of FOX Sports says Paul set up the meeting with Riley and company, too.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With news that the Heat’s angle will be one of financial planning and roster building as opposed to all-out glitz, Riley will surely touch on the additions of Josh McRoberts and Danny Granger. However, a current player close to James told Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick that LeBron would hardly be impressed by those acquisitions.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With that and the Cavaliers’ timeline in mind, James might deem it most prudent to sign a short-term deal with the Heat. David Aldridge of TNT certainly makes that option seem appealing given the quality of coming free agent classes.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think?

