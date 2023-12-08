LAS VEGAS — The Los Angeles Lakers were dominant in a semifinal matchup of the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday evening, advancing to the final with a 133-89 shellacking of the New Orleans Pelicans. By halftime, the Lakers led by double-digits behind the latest monster outing from LeBron James in the second quarter and, during the halftime break, TNT’s Kenny Smith spoke about James’ performance under the bright lights of the In-Season Tournament format.

Kenny Smith: "Anything with the name championship, LeBron James wants his name associated with it. So if it's a middle school tournament, a ping pong tournament, an in-season tournament, he wants his name associated with it." pic.twitter.com/2HLmY1UaVN — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 8, 2023

While Smith wasn’t definitively speaking on behalf of James, his words rang true. James was particularly engaged on this night and, while that cannot always be the case at the age of 38, it was apparent to Smith and anyone assembled at T-Mobile Arena that James was dialing it up given the situation.

After a close-fought first quarter, the Lakers broke things open in the second quarter, opening the period with a 15-5 run. James was the catalyst during that stretch, knocking down three-pointers on three consecutive possessions, with the final triple coming from the logo.

LeBron James is ON FIRE, knocking down 3-straight triples in the 2Q 🔥 14 PTS, 5/6 FGM, 3/3 3PM midway through 2 👀

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/PSGSEhF15b — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2023

It wasn’t only the outside shooting from James, who asserted himself off the dribble. He kept pressure on the rim, finishing through the contact and also spraying passes to open shooters and cutters.

LeBron's in ATTACK mode! 16 PTS in the 2Q 🔥

🏆 Winner faces Pacers in Championship in Las Vegas on Saturday pic.twitter.com/pYQsW9JYLv — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2023

For good measure, James also drew two charges and used his physicality to deter the Pelicans near the rim on several occasions. In the second quarter alone, the Lakers were +21 with James on the floor in 9:19 of clock time. Wildly, Los Angeles was -7 in the other 2:41 in the period, making James’ impact even more clear, and he finished with 18 points in the quarter.