LeBron James Obliterates Paul Millsap With The Towering Jam

With the Heat down three to the visiting Hawks in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter on Monday night, LeBron James threw down Thor’s hammer on top of Paul Millsap as he tried to draw the foul. Instead, LeBron added Millsap to his growing list of poster victims â€” of which he is not immune.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

‘Bron’s ferocious dunk capped off a 12-point fourth quarter, but the Heat were still down by one. They sent the Hawks to the charity stripe on the ensuing possession, and they were successful on both attempts.

On the Heat’s last possession in regulation, down three, the ball was of course in the hands of Ray Allen. He missed a three but was fouled in the process. Allen had ice in his veins as he nailed all three free throws to send the game into overtime.

The Heat were able to hold off the Hawks in the extra session, 121-119. LeBron led the way with 38 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The Heat have now won their last five, and the victory was their ninth straight against the Hawks.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.