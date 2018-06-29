Getty Image

It’s official: LeBron James is going to hit the open market this summer. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ star will decline his player option for the 2018-19 season, preventing him from making $35.6 million for the upcoming campaign and making him an unrestricted free agent. Now the question that hangs over the entire league is whether James will come to terms on a new deal with the Cavaliers or if he’ll take his talents elsewhere.

The news of James opting out of his deal came via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com and confirmed by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.