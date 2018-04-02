Blazers Fans Are The Latest To Woo LeBron James With Billboards

Getty Image

LeBron James’ free agency this summer looms over just about every team in the NBA and has been an inescapable storyline for the better part of a year.

The Cavs have responded to James’ upcoming status as an unrestricted free agent by netting a hopefully high lottery pick from the Nets in trading Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, ostensibly as an insurance policy should James leave. They then made massive moves at the trade deadline to compete now and make LeBron happier with his supporting cast heading into this summer.

The Lakers have not been shy about hinting they would like to bring the King to L.A., while the Sixers have let fellow Klutch Sports member Ben Simmons lead the charge to bring LeBron to Philly. Fans of both teams have ponied up the funds to put up billboards to show LeBron how badly he’s wanted in both places (as have the NZ Breakers in New Zealand), and those gestures have flattered LeBron.

Now, you can add Portland to the list of fan bases that have scraped together the money to put up LeBron billboards in their town (putting it up over the local Kia dealership is a very nice touch).