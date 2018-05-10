Getty Image

Part of what makes LeBron James the best basketball player on the planet is his insane basketball IQ. That’s something that is hard to define but it’s one of those “I know it when I see it” deals and it’s not hard to see it with LeBron on the offensive end.

James sees things few others do and is able to anticipate what the defense is about to do and make the right play at the right time an astounding percentage of the time. Sometimes that’s making a cross-court pass when the defense has loaded up on the play side or attacking for himself, but James seems to make the right play on the court almost every time.

On the defensive end, LeBron has that same insane capability, but it’s a bit harder to recognize. You can see it when he jumps a passing lane, knowing what the opposition is trying to run, or when he rotates down to make a block that clearly required more than just a great reaction time to what the other team is doing. As former Cavaliers GM David Griffin explained on his recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, James knows pretty much every play the opposition is trying to run and sometimes he’ll flat out tell them what they should be doing.