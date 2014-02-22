LeBron James Refutes “Space Jam 2” Rumors; Internet Mourns

02.22.14 4 years ago

After Brian Windhorst dropped a bomb on Twitter last night, we all ran with the notion LeBron James would be starring in Space Jam 2, a sequel to the animated Michael Jordan hit from 1996. Warner Bros. was supposed to have confirmed the film was happening and James would star. Then the rug was yanked out from under excited fans.

Here’s what Deadline initially reported:

Broadcasting veteran Dick Ebersol‘s sons have come on board to develop the sequel to 1996 animated/live-action hit Space Jam as a starring vehicle for James, the studio confirmed.

Another Space Jam film? Why not? The first film, which broke ground for Warner Bros and starred then-Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan and a slew of other top NBA players, ended up grossing $230M worldwide for the studio.

Then Windhorst shot it down a couple hours later:

Movie deals offer a myriad of twists and turns that involve enough whispered rumors to make trade deadline day seem simple in comparison, and movies always take forever to get made. If Warner Bros. was serious and had everything in place, James would likely be intrigued at the prospect. But until that day, he’s out.

