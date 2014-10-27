LeBron James Returns To Akron For “First Home Game” In New Commercial

Bad news. You already missed LeBron James’ first home game in Northeast Ohio. The four-time MVP recently took to Akron’s Patterson Park and unveiled two refurbished basketball courts with the help of Sprite. In this inspiring new commercial, James reiterates what he’s stressed since announcing his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers: This is about far more than basketball.

LeBron’s newest television spot comes after his latest one with Beats by Dre expressed a similar message. As James mentions in the Sprite ad, “They say home is where your heart is. My heart is here. It’s always been.”

Just a few months ago, Ohioans would have scoffed at that notion. With James’ second debut as a Cavalier now only days away, though, those same people undoubtedly feel an overwhelming sense of pride. The King is home, and hope reigns supreme again.

A 30-second edition of this commercial will air on TNT this Thursday as Cleveland opens the 2014-2015 season at home against the New York Knicks.

(H/T Ballislife) (Video via Sprite)

