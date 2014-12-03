Sarcastic LeBron James Says Cavs Getting All-Star Game Would Be “Too Much”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have placed a bid to host the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Might LeBron James serve as pitchman for the project? Perhaps not. Asked his thoughts on the February classic coming to Northeast Ohio, James sarcastically said hysteria surrounding the event would be “too much.”

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“It would be too much for me,” James said following shootaround Tuesday in advance of the Cavaliers’ game against the Bucks. “It would be too much for me. I think it would be great for us to host it, but hopefully I’m no good in that year if we get it. “I don’t want it. My family, friends — I don’t want it. Too much.” James was smiling and speaking in a sarcastic, exasperated tone when considering the rash of appearances and ticket requests the game would inevitably put on his plate.

Funny guy.

But might there be some truth behind LeBron’s jest? Many players say accompanying pressure of playing in their hometown weighs uncomfortably heavy, and James didn’t exactly christen his second run as a Cavalier with a dominant performance in the season opener.

Perhaps LeBron really is bemoaning the prospect of playing de facto host of the 2018 All-Star Game. He’d be 33 years-old then, after all, having carried the city of Cleveland on his shoulders for the previous three seasons.

That’s just baseless conjecture, of course. James seems content with his choice to return to the Cavs despite their relative struggles to begin 2014-2015, and would surely relish the additional attention and financial benefits an All-Star game would bring to Cleveland, let alone his nearby hometown of Akron.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.