LeBron James Says He’d Win The Dunk Contest

02.11.14

In Phoenix yesterday, LeBron James put on a little post-practice dunking exhibition that had the Internet buzzing. There was speculation that James might join the star-studded competitors in the 2014 Dunk Contest, but he quickly shot that down while also confidently saying he’d win if he ever did compete.

Here’s more video of James’ post-practice dunking showcase:

He’s not too bad in games, either:

The Miami Herald‘s Joseph Goodman sent along a couple tweets while chatting with Wade and James following the dunk spectacle at practice yesterday. LeBron didn’t demure when Wade was asked about his chances to win the Dunk Contest.

But Wade also offered Goodman a smart reason why James will likely never enter the dunk contest in the future. Even as fans ooh and aah over his pre-game dunks and performances like yesterday’s post-practice session in Phoenix, the hype surrounding James’ participation would be too high to overcome, even for a leaper like LeBron:

“I think sometimes, too, if he does get in it, I think people are going to expect him to jump off an airplane, so I think the expectation is so high that it might be a small let down as well,” Wade said. “I mean, the man can fly, but Blake Griffin jumped over a car, so they’re going to want LeBron James to jump over something else.

“So, I think the window has closed from that standpoint.”

We totally agree. The promotion of James before the Dunk Contest would make anything short of a 720-degree dunk from beyond the free throw line a big letdown. So why even bother with those unrealistic stakes? He’s about titles now anyway. Regardless of James’ absence, Paul George, Damian Lillard and John Wall aren’t too shabby replacements for James’ star-power.

(Miami Herald)

Would LeBron win the dunk contest this year?

