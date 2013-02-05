LeBron James Sets A Personal Record; Indiana Beats Chicago In Possible Playoff Preview

“How about LeBron James? Twenty-seven points, eight rebounds, eight assists. Another average game for LeBron James.” That was an actual statement made on Miami’s broadcast. James would go on to finish with 31 points in the Heat’s five-point win over the Bobcats, but we cracked up laughing upon hearing that comment. Dude is so good that we’re talking like 27/8/8 is a regular night. In truth, this one really wasn’t average for the King. He shot 13-for-14 from the field for the highest single game field goal percentage of his career (with at least 10 attempts). Look at this shot chart. He shouldn’t even be able to do that in a video game … A 12-2 Charlotte run put them up by one midway through the final quarter, but Miami responded with eight straight points as Chris Bosh (23 points) started dunking everything and ‘Bron in the lane looked like Boldin overpowering cornerbacks. From there, Charlotte’s fate was sealed in the last minute when Byron Mullens got a rebound, and then let Dwyane Wade (20 points, 12 rebounds) take it right out of his hands, almost like he handed it to him … Chris Paul should be awarded the MVP just based off what happens when he doesn’t play. With CP3, the Clippers look like the best team in the West. Without him, they’re looking worse off than Michelle Williams, who looked like she hadn’t eaten a full meal in five years before the Super Bowl. They lost again last night, 98-90 to the Wizards, as the immortal Martell Webster lit them up for 21. L.A.’s lone bright spot was Jamal Crawford, who came off the bench to collect 28 points. In the second quarter, Crawford was absolutely cutting the Wizards up off the high pick-n-roll. He had a run where he scored three straight times with jumpers, and then drew a foul on the fourth trip. Washington’s bigs had this look on their face that screamed, “No way am I coming out to mess with that.” … New York wiped the floor with the Pistons, 99-85. Amar’e Stoudemire went for 20 off the pine, and Tyson Chandler reached into his beard and pulled out his third-straight game with at least 20 boards. If Chandler somehow ended up in a trade scenario with Dwight Howard, would you do it? You’d have to consider it, right? The Team USA coaches supposedly prefer Chandler. It’s shocking that this is even somewhat of a question right now … And Allen Iverson is in trouble again for reportedly having a drinking problem. A judge presiding over Iverson’s divorce proceedings described him as an unfit parent with severe alcohol issues. Forget getting back into the NBA, we hope AI finds the helps he needs, or at least gets his life back together off the court … Keep reading to hear why DeMarcus Cousins got ejected again …
LeBron James Sets A Personal Record; Indiana Beats Chicago In Possible Playoff Preview
