Watch LeBron James Spin Past Three Pacers For The Lefty Layup

12.10.13 5 years ago

The Eastern Conference battle between the only two teams that mean anything concluded tonight with Indiana pulling away in the second half for a 90-84 victory over visiting Miami. After the first quarter saw Miami take a 30-19 lead, the Heat only scored 54 on Indy the rest of the way. Before we get to the game, though, watch LeBron James spin past three Pacers players for a lefty lay-in in the first half.

