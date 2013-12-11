Watch LeBron James Spin Past Three Pacers For The Lefty Layup

The Eastern Conference battle between the only two teams that mean anything concluded tonight with Indiana pulling away in the second half for a 90-84 victory over visiting Miami. After the first quarter saw Miami take a 30-19 lead, the Heat only scored 54 on Indy the rest of the way. Before we get to the game, though, watch LeBron James spin past three Pacers players for a lefty lay-in in the first half.

