LeBron James Joins Cast For Judd Apatow Movie Starring Amy Schumer & Method Man

LeBron James seems to be going Hollywood. After rumors he was going to star in “Space Jam 2” proved false, though he’s intrigued with the idea, we heard James was co-starring with comedian Kevin Hart in an upcoming flick entitled “Ballers.” His rise from high school is also going to be made into a film. Now comes word from Variety James will join the cast of “Trainwreck” alongside the writer who penned the film, comedian Amy Schumer and Method Man. Judd Apatow will direct and produce.

Via Variety:

LeBron James and Method Man have rounded out the cast of Universal’s “Trainwreck,” starring Amy Schumer, with Judd Apatow directing. Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Barkhad Abdi, Mike Birbiglia, Jon Glaser, Vanessa Bayer, John Cena and Ezra Miller are also on board. Schumer penned the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Apatow will also produce for his Universal-based Apatow Productions along with Barry Mendel. Senior VP of production Erik Baiers oversees for the studio.

So I guess we can all stay tuned for James’ seemingly ubiquitous presence on the big screen — and we’re not talking about network coverage of the playoffs, where you’re likely to see him as well. There does, however, come a point when over-saturation has to be a problem for brand ‘Bron.

(Variety)

Will you go see this film?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.