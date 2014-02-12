LeBron James’ Steal & Windmill Flush

LeBron James got to show off a windmill slam in Phoenix Tuesday night, and we’re not talking about a dunk show after practice. After Phoenix took a half-time lead, James and the Heat battled back in a tight game that’s going to come down to the final minute. But James got things started in the second half when he intercepted Goran Dragic‘s pass and took it the other way to glide in an for an effortless windmill that only James can make look pedestrian.

James finished with a game-high 37 points (12-of-22 shooting) nine rebounds and five steals as Miami takes it on the road 103-97.. Gerald Green led the Suns with 26.

