LeBron James’ Steal & Windmill Flush

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
02.11.14 4 years ago

LeBron James got to show off a windmill slam in Phoenix Tuesday night, and we’re not talking about a dunk show after practice. After Phoenix took a half-time lead, James and the Heat battled back in a tight game that’s going to come down to the final minute. But James got things started in the second half when he intercepted Goran Dragic‘s pass and took it the other way to glide in an for an effortless windmill that only James can make look pedestrian.

James finished with a game-high 37 points (12-of-22 shooting) nine rebounds and five steals as Miami takes it on the road 103-97.. Gerald Green led the Suns with 26.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP