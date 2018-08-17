Getty Image

The enduring moment of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals will forever be JR Smith forgetting the score in the dying seconds of regulation. The Cleveland Cavaliers needed to score to win. They did not, the game went into overtime and the Golden State Warriors went on to win in the extra session.

The rest of the series went Golden State’s way as well, and that moment became as close as the Cavaliers got to preventing a sweep and a second straight Warriors title. There were many more wild moments in that game, though, including a skirmish started after James blocked a Steph Curry layup in the game’s dying seconds that sparked a small war of words we never really got to hear.

But now that the dust has settled and the series is long gone, we’re starting to learn just what that whole situation was all about. Curry was on The Bill Simmons Podcast and revealed just what was said between himself and James during some tense moments of Game 1.