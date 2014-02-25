LeBron James Thinks Space Jam 2 Opportunity Would Be “Great”

LeBron James previously shot down rumors â€” originally reported by Deadline.com â€” that James had been cast in the titular role for a Space Jam sequel creatively titled: Space Jams 2. But when James sat down with the Palm Beach Post, following his unfortunate broken nose, he said the opportunity to star in the sequel would be “great.”

Via the Palm Beach Post:

Q. There were conflicting reports about you starring in a Space Jam remake.

JAMES: “It’s news to me. I haven’t heard anything about it. Like I said, I’ve always loved Space Jam 1. It was one of my favorite movies growing up. If I have the opportunity, it’d be great. But that’s news to me. Obviously I don’t want to be on there with this thing on my nose [note: a reference to his currently bandaged, broken nose]. We’ll see what happens.”

Q. No one’s approached you about it?

JAMES: “I haven’t heard about it. Maybe they’ve got it in my office. I haven’t been to my office in a while.”

And of course, here is a key question:

Q. Does a matchup with the Monstars freak you out at all?

JAMES: “Absolutely. Those guys are very intimidating and they’re bigger than us. We’ve got to do our due diligence here on Earth.”