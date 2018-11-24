Getty Image

Chants of “overrated” rained down in the Horseshoe no Saturday afternoon, which was very bad news for Michigan’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. Tenth-ranked Ohio State blew out No. 4 Michigan at home, dropping 62 points on its most bitter rivals en route to earning its 11th win of the season.

Michigan simply couldn’t stop Buckeye signal caller Dwayne Haskins, who threw six touchdowns and against the Wolverine defense and embarrassed a Jim Harbaugh team that was in the midst of what they called a “revenge tour.” But there was no revenge to be had on Saturday, much to the joy of Ohio native LeBron James.

James is a huge Buckeyes fan, and he’s often chatting with Ohio State players and reacting to their games. So a showdown with Michigan was going get a mention on social media, especially when it’s a win in a landslide. James posted a photo on Instagram of him throwing a football at a Buckeye game and said he was throwing Michigan out of Ohio Stadium.