LeBron James is a professional basketball player, philanthropist, businessman, and occasional actor. He is also a poster, using Instagram and Twitter in particular to promote stuff he’s got going on (whether that be on or off the basketball court) and generally muse about the state of things — he’s particularly active on Twitter while he’s watching sporting events involving teams he likes, namely the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

James will occasionally post about current events, like the time he (accurately, to be clear) called out Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred for the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal with a pair of sensational tweets that included the phrase “listen here baseball commissioner” and the hashtag #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay. But perhaps his most popular tweet came when he defended Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors star sparred with Donald Trump, who as of this writing is not the president anymore.

The story: The Warriors beat LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, and the team had a decision to make. They could stick with tradition and head to the White House to meet with the President of the United States — shake hands, pat backs, Trump would say something about how “John Starks, now that’s someone, he was never very nice to me, but we’ll see,” all that stuff — or they could not do that because, well, you don’t become the least-popular president Gallup’s ever tracked on accident.

The Warriors decided to not go, Curry made it public, and then after that happened, Trump said that the team wasn’t invited, anyway. That led to James crafting one of his masterpieces:

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“U bum” is a terrific way to refer to anyone, let alone someone like Trump. “Bum” is a terrific insult in its own right and referring to anyone as “U” is quietly great, because the level of contempt to express that someone does not deserve enough of your time to type out “you” is funny, to me. Anyway, as it turns out, “U Bum” is not a distinction LeBron saves for people he really hates, as evidenced by a quick Twitter search. For example, did you know he once referred to Dwyane Wade this way?

RT @DwyaneWade: @KingJames…they was who we thought that was…(Shut up! And it's who we thought "they" was u bum) — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2012

Now, it is not immediately clear what either of them was referring to because this was back when quote tweets were a thing. Looking in the replies and at a calendar, though, it does appear that Wade was talking smack to LeBron over a Monday Night Football game between Wade’s Chicago Bears and LeBron’s once-favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears came out on top, 34-18, behind a big game from Brandon Marshall (seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown) and five interceptions thrown by future CBS announcer Tony Romo.