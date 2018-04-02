Getty Image

The University of Alabama is the most successful college football program in the country, and by proxy, are one of the most profitable. In college sports, when a program makes lots of money they have to spend all of that money because they, you know, don’t pay the athletes and have to act as though that money is needed somewhere else.

That means as the Tide keep rolling and raking in cash they keep building newer facilities and beefing up their internal media program to produce videos promoting their players and the program. One of their newest videos is called Shop Talk, in which Nick Saban is joined by Alabama alum Julio Jones and current players in the barbershop at the football facility for a discussion and some laughs.