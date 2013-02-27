LeBron James Unleashes Another Crazy Pregame Dunk, Then Kills All the Fun

LeBron James regularly puts on a show – usually some kind of dunk display – in pregame warmups. But when he broke out this one before Miami’s game against the Cavs the other night, the internet fervor it ignited had everyone newly laser-locked on layup lines last night.
LeBron did not disappoint (until later).
Here he is tossing himself an oop that he catches and whips through his legs for a one-handed slam:
After the game, among questions about his virtuoso 40-point, eight-rebound, 16-assist performance in Miami’s double-overtime victory over the Kings, he was asked about the newfound interest in his layup line dunks. Cue the sound of crushed All-Saturday Night Savior dreams. Here’s what he had to say:
“Maybe I should stop because it’s making a lot of people mad about what I do. They’re like, ‘Well, if you can do it in warmups, why don’t you [want to] be in the dunk contest?’ Stop it.'”
And there you have it. Internet, once again you’ve ruined everything.
Yeah, the King is the best pre-game dunker in the world =)
Not to hate but that dunk is pretty routine for a baller his height and with his hops. High School kids do that on the regular. I expected something much more dramatic. Lebron is an amazing player obviously but all this over-hyping by the NBA and media (which Dime is helping with) might have the exact opposite effect on fans and cause them to overlook what he’s doing, even when it does deserve special mention.
Jus sayin..