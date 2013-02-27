LeBron James Unleashes Another Crazy Pregame Dunk, Then Kills All the Fun

LeBron James regularly puts on a show – usually some kind of dunk display – in pregame warmups. But when he broke out this one before Miami’s game against the Cavs the other night, the internet fervor it ignited had everyone newly laser-locked on layup lines last night.

LeBron did not disappoint (until later).

Here he is tossing himself an oop that he catches and whips through his legs for a one-handed slam:

After the game, among questions about his virtuoso 40-point, eight-rebound, 16-assist performance in Miami’s double-overtime victory over the Kings, he was asked about the newfound interest in his layup line dunks. Cue the sound of crushed All-Saturday Night Savior dreams. Here’s what he had to say:

“Maybe I should stop because it’s making a lot of people mad about what I do. They’re like, ‘Well, if you can do it in warmups, why don’t you [want to] be in the dunk contest?’ Stop it.'”

And there you have it. Internet, once again you’ve ruined everything.

