LeBron James Unleashes Another Crazy Pregame Dunk, Then Kills All the Fun

#Dunks #Video #LeBron James
02.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

LeBron James regularly puts on a show – usually some kind of dunk display – in pregame warmups. But when he broke out this one before Miami’s game against the Cavs the other night, the internet fervor it ignited had everyone newly laser-locked on layup lines last night.

LeBron did not disappoint (until later).

Here he is tossing himself an oop that he catches and whips through his legs for a one-handed slam:

After the game, among questions about his virtuoso 40-point, eight-rebound, 16-assist performance in Miami’s double-overtime victory over the Kings, he was asked about the newfound interest in his layup line dunks. Cue the sound of crushed All-Saturday Night Savior dreams. Here’s what he had to say:

“Maybe I should stop because it’s making a lot of people mad about what I do. They’re like, ‘Well, if you can do it in warmups, why don’t you [want to] be in the dunk contest?’ Stop it.'”

And there you have it. Internet, once again you’ve ruined everything.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on <a

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#Video#LeBron James
TAGSALL STARDimeMagDUNKSLatest NewsLeBron JamesNBA All-StarReal StoriesSLAM DUNK CONTESTvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP