LeBron James Correctly Believes That Vince Carter Is The Best Dunker ‘Period’

01.26.19 2 hours ago

The best thing about NBA All-Star Weekend is that it gives all of us a reason to go back and spend 10 minutes of our days watching Vince Carter throttle the rest of the field in the 2000 Dunk Contest. Here, it’s a Saturday afternoon, take a few minutes and enjoy. I still, to this day, have the exact same reaction that Shaq had after Carter’s first dunk.

Really good! Perhaps more impressive than the fact that Carter openly disproved the concept of gravity in Oakland that evening is that, 19 years later, he’s still going strong in the NBA. Carter has been a serviceable reserve for the Atlanta Hawks this season, and today marks his 42nd birthday.

As such, there have been plenty of tributes across the Twitterverse for Carter, like these from the Atlanta Hawks.

