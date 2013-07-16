LeBron James’ “Watch The Throne” Video Response To Derrick Rose’s “Vengeance”

Since Derrick Rose supporters decided to use Star Trek: Into the Darkness as a way to incite vengeance on the defending champion Miami Heat, LeBron James fans have struck back with quotes from the same movie, but from a different character and a completely different context. But it works just as well, and we really hope this keeps escalating all summer because these two mash-ups have been incredible.

As Captain Kirk is losing command of his Enterprise Starship at the beginning of Star Trek: Into Darkness he is chastised by his mentor Captain Pike for his lack of humility. Here’s the quote to open this new LeBron video:

There’s greatness in you, but there’s not an ounce of humility. You think that you can’t make mistakes, but there’s going to come a moment when you realize you’re wrong about that, and you’re going to get yourself and everyone under your command killed.

Sound familiar? Yeah, he’s basically talking to LeBron from three years ago. After the Pike speech with LeBron’s high- and low-lights, clips of Rose’s Vengeance video start to run. That’s when we hear the John Harrison/Khan character say “You think you’re safe…you are not.”

And boom, angry LeBron blocks D-Rose.

At the very end, just as the music appears to crescendo to a close, Liam Neeson’s Taken protagonist says “I will look for you. I will find you,” which wraps it up nicely. We’ve got chills for this one.

If Chicago and Miami meet in the playoffs and Rose is healthy, can the Bulls knock off the Heat? Can anyone beat LeBron?

