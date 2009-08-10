LeBron James’ Whip: Dodge Challenger SRT

When I was at the Ed Davis Community Center, I was able to catch a glimpse of LeBron‘s whip, a Dodge Challenger SRT. Check out more pics below.
When I was at the Ed Davis Community Center, I was able to catch a glimpse of LeBron‘s whip, a Dodge Challenger SRT. Check out more pics below.
That thing crazy.
Seriously?
A challenger?
With Lebron’s money you’d think he’d go for something with a bit more style and substance like an M3 or a Mercedes Black Series or hell, a Veyron.
@kobeef-Im sure he got those and whatever else he want dog.u dont wanna push the Benz everyday.When u got money u get variety.Aint no challenger like his on the streets.
sick, str8 sick. Makes me want to be a hater
Style points for Lebron. Whats the first thing a rookie does? Goes out and buys a merc or bimmer. This Challenger has a real mean streak going on. Id like to know whats under the hood.
This is car no. 15 of 32. Hi Hater.
Gotta luv it! The Cowboys Challenger. I like the star on it and the Cowboy colors. Too ill!!!
ugly as hell
I like the car, I don’t like the rims.
yea it hink the rims kill it
IMHO the new Camaro looks better.
@kobeef
get off dem foreign car companies d*ck & learn to respect the american classics bastard!!!! f*ck da cowboys!!!! go cleveland cavs chea!!!
My Camaro is Killlling that thing.
Love that Bron has bought domestic here.
Not everyone may agree but I think that American muscle is substance.
Not bad but
Aston Martin DB9 for the win
[www.motorcities.com]
Shrink- I’m sure a guy “reallly” into car’s would buy one with that big of rims. He bought it for one thing, the looks. And it looks ugly
I’d have to admit, that’s a nice ride. Wish he didn’t “Cowboy” it out with the stars and straight bite of colors, but overall it’s a nice ride. Everyone can buy ferraris and lambos, but not everyone can have unique one-off builds . . i say that’s the way to go all the time! I’d get chip foose to build me something crazy if I could!
this car is probably just for lebron picking up the mail or taking out the trash
Damn nice car but, yeah, the Captain America rims fucked it up.
LOL @ these cats mad like thats the only car Bron owns. All these cars you guys are saying he “should” have, he probably does. These whips aint nothing but some shoes to him, he probably woke up one day and said, “F*ck it, I want a new whip, I think I wanna cop a Challenger today”.
srsly. so should he be wiping his ass with wally’s jumpshot since tp is poor and futile?
i wonder what the interior looks like