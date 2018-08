LeBron James Wishes Dwyane Wade Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

In case you didn’t already know,turned 32 today . The father of two and owner of three championship rings, Wade received a very special present fromon Instagram this morning. His teammate of three plus years, and friend, posted a collage of pictures with the two, including a heartfelt message to his “running mate, homie, brother and…straight up friend.”

Here’s how LeBron captioned the below IG collage:

Happy Bday to my running mate, homie, brother, and most of all straight up friend! The friendship we’ve created our rookie year at pre draft camp was pure and that’s why we stuck together from that point on! Obviously didn’t know we would eventually become teammates and do the things we’ve done so far. I came to Miami for 2 reasons. To play with U and to win championships and I can’t thank u enough for the sacrifice you’ve made since I arrived homie! No matter what happens in the future we stuck together like brothers for life. And no matter what they say, u still a BAD Mutha-Shut-Yo-Mouth out there on that court! @dwyanewade. Oh almost forgot u old as dirt! Boy you look 40. Hahaha! #TreyBallBDay #YouASuckaOnYoBDay

It seems James added some good-natured ribbing at the end, too. This is a fantastic tribute from James in what might be their last year together as teammates.

Click to see some of our favorite pics of the pair from this season…