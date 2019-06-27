Getty Image

The saga of Space Jam 2 has been a long and arduous one. It’s evolved from a rumor, to silence, to rumor again before finally being confirmed to release in the summer of 2021. If that announcement didn’t make things feel real, perhaps some leaked footage from the first week of shooting will get you excited for the LeBron James-driven vehicle.

TMZ has acquired some very brief footage from the early stages of shooting, and it features James alongside new teammate Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard and a gimpy Klay Thompson in a gym. Thompson remains on crutches after having surgery for the torn ACL he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and it will be fascinating to see how Space Jam 2‘s producers use special effects to, you know, make him resemble a fully healthy basketball player — or if his injury somehow plays a role.