LeBron Leaves Meeting With Heat Undecided On Future (UPDATE)

LeBron James’ long-awaited meeting with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat is finally over. Don’t get too excited, though – we still don’t know where The King will be playing next season.

UPDATE : According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, James will not make a decision on his future tonight.

Source: LeBron James will not make/announce his decision tonight — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 9, 2014

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that LeBron doesn’t currently have a meeting set with Cleveland.

LeBron James does not have a meeting set with Cavs at this time, sources say. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 9, 2014

PREVIOUSLY : The meeting between James, Riley, agent Rich Paul, and Miami salary cap expert Andy Elisburg has officially ended.

Meeting btwn LeBron and Pat Riley is over. source insists LeBron has not yet made his decision — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 9, 2014

However, LeBron reportedly left the meeting without committing to the Heat.

LeBron James left the meeting without committing to a deal with the Heat, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 9, 2014

On the flip-side, James apparently hasn’t contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers, either.

Confirmed by @FOXSportsOH source: Meeting between LeBron James and Heat in Las Vegas has concluded. Cavs have not heard from James. — Sam Amico (@SamAmicoFSO) July 9, 2014

LeBron appears legitimately torn on his future, too, as no decision is immediately imminent.

Can confirm only that the LeBron/Riley meeting is over, and there is no announcement of any kind pending. — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) July 9, 2014

Stay tuned. We’re bound to gain some actual clarity soon.

