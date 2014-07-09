LeBron Leaves Meeting With Heat Undecided On Future (UPDATE)

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.09.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

LeBron James’ long-awaited meeting with Pat Riley and the Miami Heat is finally over. Don’t get too excited, though – we still don’t know where The King will be playing next season.

UPDATE: According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, James will not make a decision on his future tonight.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that LeBron doesn’t currently have a meeting set with Cleveland.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PREVIOUSLY: The meeting between James, Riley, agent Rich Paul, and Miami salary cap expert Andy Elisburg has officially ended.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, LeBron reportedly left the meeting without committing to the Heat.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On the flip-side, James apparently hasn’t contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers, either.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

LeBron appears legitimately torn on his future, too, as no decision is immediately imminent.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stay tuned. We’re bound to gain some actual clarity soon.

Will LeBron sign with Miami or Cleveland?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2014 Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLatest NewsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP