Heat’s “Big Three” Have Contracts Set, Will Give Pat Riley “A Window” To Upgrade

We’re less than 60 minutes removed from the beginning of 2014 free agency season, and the biggest mystery lies in Miami. The Heat’s Big Three — LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade — have all opted out of their contracts, and sources tell Yahoo the Heat triumvirate will give team president Pat Riley, “a window” to upgrade the Heat’s roster. Plus, they already have contract deals in place, waiting to see what Riles can put together.

Perhaps the biggest news from Wojnarowski’s Yahoo report is the Heat’s Big Three, plus long-time Heat veteran, Udonis Haslem, all having the framework of their own deal in place to stay in Miami, giving Pat Riley an overt amount of wiggle room to work his magic and ameliorate the current roster:

The Heat’s free agents – James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem – have the framework of deals in place to remain with Miami, arming Riley with his limitations within the salary cap to sign talent, league sources told Yahoo Sports. “Everybody has their [contract] number and has left a little bit of room to let [Riley] maneuver,” one source briefed on the contract discussions told Yahoo Sports.

One general manager summed up the uselessness of reaching out to LeBron because, “Right now, it’s clear they’re buying time for Riley to go out and hit the market.”

We know LeBron James wants a max deal, somewhere in the neighborhood of 20.6 million, which means Bosh and D-Wade will have to take pay-cuts — for Wade it’ll be a significant one, since he opted out of a deal that would have paid him $40 million over the next two years.

As Ian Begley of ESPN New York shows, LeBron’s demand for a maximum-allowable contract eliminates a pairing with long-time friend Carmelo Anthony.

Woj adds that Riley is targeting free agents, Kyle Lowry, Luol Deng, Marcin Gortat, Trevor Ariza and Marvin Williams to add to a team that failed spectacularly during four blowout losses to the Spurs of 15 points or more when they were eliminated from the 2014 NBA Finals four games to one.

Who will, or can, Riley add to keep the Big Three in Miami?

