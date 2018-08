The Knicks might be having all sorts of trouble against the Heat, and Baron Davis isn’t exactly lighting it up, but at least he has some dope kicks on his feet. These are the Li-Ning BD Doom “Playoff” exclusives that Davis was wearing during Game 2. They feature an airbrushed design that goes perfectly with the BD logo on the tongue.

