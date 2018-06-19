Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball’s future in the NBA is somewhat in doubt. The consensus seems to be that he’s not going to get drafted on Thursday night, and from there, it remains to be seen whether he’s able to latch on with a G League squad. If not, odds are he’ll head over to Europe, which is a great way to carve out a lengthy professional basketball career.

However, a new avenue was opened up for the middle Ball son on Tuesday afternoon, as he was drafted by the Washington Generals. For those of you who are unaware of who the Generals are, they’re the team that exist to lose to the Harlem Globetrotters.

This is the second year in a row that a member of the Ball family got drafted by the Generals. Washington selected Ball’s father, LaVar, in its draft last year. The patriarch of the Ball family played zero games for the franchise, as he was busy with his LiAngelo and LaMelo’s pro careers in Lithuania and trying to get Luke Walton fired in Los Angeles.

Obviously this is all in good fun, and it’s silly whenever the Generals or the Globetrotters do their annual drafts. In addition to Ball, the Generals picked Duke guard Grayson Allen, Xavier guard J.P. Macura, golfer Patrick Reed, and former wide receiver and noted good basketball player Terrell Owens.