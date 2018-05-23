Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball doesn’t have a ton of hype as he enters the 2018 NBA Draft process, but as we learned on Wednesday afternoon, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some interest in him. The middle Ball son was a participant in the Professional Basketball Combine on Tuesday and Wednesday alongside 23 other NBA hopefuls.

Ball spoke to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype and revealed that two teams have brought him in for interviews. Additionally, he has a trio of private workouts scheduled on the horizon, including one with the team his father has openly campaigned for him to join, the Los Angeles Lakers.