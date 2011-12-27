Life+Times Presents Ball So Hard

Kevin Garnett. Dwyane Wade. Derrick Rose. Chicago has always been a basketball breeding ground, producing elite local talent. And in Ball So Hard, the first documentary from Life+Times, they follow three of the city’s youngsters – Chicago Orr’s Tyquone Greer and Whitney Young’s Jahlil Okafor and Paul White – with the potential to carry on in the city’s rich legacy.
With interviews from famed NBA trainer Tim Grover, Chicago basketball scout Daniel Poneman and Knicks rookie Iman Shumpert, this is one of the best basketball docs I’ve seen all year.
Jordan is not an elite LOCAL talent from Chicago buddy.
Of course. But he was the guy everyone there grew up watching.
good stuff
This series is great. And being that it’s centered around the Chi is even better.
That Paul White kid from Whitney young is going to be amazing on the college level. He has a Caron Butler/Paul Pierce type of game.