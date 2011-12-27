Life+Times Presents Ball So Hard

Kevin Garnett. Dwyane Wade. Derrick Rose. Chicago has always been a basketball breeding ground, producing elite local talent. And in Ball So Hard, the first documentary from Life+Times, they follow three of the city’s youngsters – Chicago Orr’s Tyquone Greer and Whitney Young’s Jahlil Okafor and Paul White – with the potential to carry on in the city’s rich legacy.

With interviews from famed NBA trainer Tim Grover, Chicago basketball scout Daniel Poneman and Knicks rookie Iman Shumpert, this is one of the best basketball docs I’ve seen all year.

