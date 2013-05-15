Like A Boss: Phil Jackson Shows Off All 13 Of His NBA Title Rings

How big of a boss is Phil Jackson? A fan asked him to showcase all 13 of his NBA championship rings (11 as a coach, two as a player), and he pulled them out like it was nothing. The two rings in the front are from his time as a player in New York. The six in the middle are from his years in Chicago and the five at the top are from when he held it down with the Lakers.

Which Jackson team was the best?

