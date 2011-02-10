Lil Wayne Has Squashed The Beef With LeBron James & Dwyane Wade

Three weeks ago, it’s safe to say nobody saw this coming. After blasting LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for not coming over to talk to him while sitting courtside at a Heat/Hornets game earlier this season, Lil Wayne has apparently squashed the beef with his pals in South Beach.

From Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

Courtside again Tuesday, there was the appearance of a dialogue, or at least acknowledgment from James.

“That’s a question you need to ask him,” James said, when asked if they were back on speaking terms. “For all the fans that come and watch us play, we just try to do our job and win ballgames.”

James was seen offering a “What’s up?” nod toward the rapper.

NBC-6s Adam Kuperstein approached Lil Wayne, an AmericanAirlines Arena regular, to ask if he and James now were cool and received a response of, “Oh, yeah, yeah.”

Asked of exchange, James claimed ignorance, as he sat alongside Wade on the postgame podium.

“Did I? Did I?” James jokingly asked his teammate if such an acknowledgement took place.

Replied Wade, “You did?”

And that was it, with a team staffer redirecting questions back to the victory over the Pacers that extended the Heat’s winning streak to seven.