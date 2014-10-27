Lillard Beats LaMarcus Aldridge In Over-The-Backboard Shot Contest

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
10.27.14 4 years ago

NBA players contend against one another in games all the time. But not just just basketball games, dribbling games, card games, video games, it doesn’t matter so long as they’re competing in something. Blazers teammates and fellow all-stars Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge decided to compete to see who could hit the first over-the-backboard shot after practice, and like all seemingly silly contests, it might as well have been Game 7 in the Conference Finals.

LMA and Dame weren’t just going over the backboard, but over the highest piece the basket support to the wall. Watch them both attempt the shot before Dame’s second throw caught on video by The Oregonian, bounces off the support beam and drops straight through, barely ruffling the nylon.

Aldridge gets so pissed, he chucks the ball the length of the court while screaming “F**k that in…”

Despite Dame’s remarkable shot during the informal contest, our favorite over-the-backboard bucket is still this Larry Bird gem from a 1986 preseason game:

What do you think?

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDgifsLAMARCUS ALDRIDGELarry BirdPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

