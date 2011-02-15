Limited Edition: Nike Zoom Kobe VI All-Star Illustrations

A few weeks ago, we showed you some limited edition illustrations from Tracy Tubera (Rob Dyrdek‘s Wild Grinders) to go along with the first three colorways of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. Now, with NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, Tubera has come back with new prints drawing inspiration from the East L.A., Orange County, Hollywood and All-Star colorways of Kobe’s shoe.

Each print (limited to 24 for each colorway) is 11Ã—17, printed on archival velvet finish paper, and signed by Tubera. If you’d like to purchase one, CLICK HERE. All the prints will also be available as a pack for a discounted price, something that will only be available until Sunday’s All-Star Game, or while prints are still available.

