Limited Edition Under Armour ClutchFit Drive Colorways Going On Sale

He’s Golden State’s star guard and a big piece for USA Basketball this summer, but Stephen Curry first wore the Under Armour ClutchFit Drive kicks this past NBA postseason and has continued as he prepares for the FIBA World Cup in Spain next month. Now, a limited number of his “USA” colorways Home and Away are going on sale tomorrow, so you can own a pair of the same Under Armour performance kicks Steph’s rocking.

Curry wore ClutchFit Drive PEs during the plaoffs, and the newest addition involves the ClutchFit upper material that flexes with a basketball player’s movement as another layer of support while also allowing a full range of motion for the foot.

Integrated 3D molded tongue makes for a snugger fit, and the ClutchFit Drive also includes external full-length Micro G® foam, an UA exclusive cushioning innovation that’s lightweight and aids even faster responsiveness.

Here’s how it works:

White/Midnight Navy/Red team or Midnight Navy/White/Red colorways are on sale in limited numbers on 8/19 (tomorrow) at the Under Armour Brand House stores, select Foot Locker locations (including The Bay and Charlotte locales) and Eastbay. They will also be available at UA.com starting at 4pm ET.

Curry himself will be meeting with fans at the Under Soho Brand House in NYC on 8/19 at 6pm. They go on sale at the store at 4pm.

The UA ClutchFit Drive goes on sale nationwide on 9/1 for $124.99.

