Listen: New Jay-Z Song Touches on Brooklyn Nets Situation, Takes Aim at Critics

Jay-Z may only be 43 years old, but lately he seems like a cranky old man. He’s been in the news a lot in the past week, with the two biggest stories being word that he’s selling off his ownership stake in the Brooklyn Nets in order to become an official sports agent [watch him show off his handle before a game this season] and the heat that he’s taking for a recent visit to Cuba. He is clearly not pleased with the attention.

So Jay, tired of the hoopla, he did what he does best, recording an impromptu track with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz that he penned last night.

The track is called “Open Letter,” and it takes direct aim at the Nets situation:

Would’ve brought the Nets to Brooklyn for free

Except I made millions off it, you fâ€”â€“’ dweeb

I still own the building, I’m still keeping my seat

Y’all buy that bullsh-t, you’d better keep your receipt

Listen to the track here:

What do you think of the song?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook