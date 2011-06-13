Lone Star State Shuts It Down; Dirk And Dallas Are NBA Champs

It’s almost kind of cheesy, almost too perfect. When the Mavericks and Heat were set to face off, the storylines were clear. There were the good guys with their ring-less vets, and their “we’re not completely sure how they keep winning, but they keep doing it” tone, the dudes whose whole is far greater than the sum of their parts. And there were the villains with all the talent in the world, with as Brendan Haywood put it: “three of the best four players in the series,” with all the collective enmity of a world slighted by their perceived arrogance. And when the Mavericks beat the Heat 105-95 to win their franchise’s first ever NBA Championship, it was the concept of team, the romantic idea that we’re all better when we work together, that also claimed victory. It’s like one of those reality TV scenes you just know got set up by some producer weeks beforehand. There’s still intrigue, and it’s still entertaining â€“ but gosh, this can’t be real. Until now. Crazy Dan Gilbert might’ve said it best, tweeting: “Old Lesson for all: There are NO SHORTCUTS. NONE” … So how did it happen? You’d think Dirk Nowitzki (9-for-27, 21 points & 11 rebounds), Finals MVP, would have to have another huge one to roll past Miami in Miami in a close-out special. Well friend, you think too much (4-for-21 start). Try Dirk starting the game off missing 11 of his first 12 shots. Uh-oh. Enter Jason Terry (27 points): killin’ it in the first half with 19 huge points off the bench. Enter J.J. Barea (15 points): slicing through the Miami D like a rotating blade through NY pastrami. And enter Rick Carlisle: hitting every precise key like the self-taught concert pianist that he is. It was using just enough zone, just enough DeShawn Stevenson, and just enough faith in Shawn Marion and Jason Kidd to chase around two of the top five players in the game. Jim Carrey straight coached ’em up. Dallas went up 12 in the first half and Dirk wasn’t even doing anything. You know that feeling you get after about the sixth beer in beer pong where you get tipsy enough to feel like every shot is money but not sloppy enough to still concentrate? That was Stevenson (three straight threes) in the first half. Abe was sauntering up and down the court. There’s something about bench players and how they get hot that makes you feel bad for Miami. They had Terry and Barea (even though he’s starting now) all figured out. Then they gave them life and Dallas looked completely different … Miami went on a 14-0 run immediately after (really their only high point all game). But they couldn’t sustain it in the second half. Mysteriously, where was D-Wade (17 points, eight rebounds) in the waning moments? And why didn’t Chris Bosh (7-for-9, 19 points) get the ball more? … Imagine if the NBA would’ve had to suspend multiple players for that near bench-clearing brawl in the second quarter? Since it was a timeout they didn’t have to, but imagine a Game 7 with Brian Cardinal passing to Corey Brewer or Eddie House coming off a Juwan Howard screen? … It’s now year eight of watching the most talented and physically gifted basketball player of this generation walk off in his final game of his season a loser. LeBron James wasn’t ever terrible in this series (21 points tonight), but he was never great. With 10 Finals games under his belt and still zero 25-point efforts, it’s now okay to start questioning what kind of player, and what kind of winner this guy is. In the biggest moments of the biggest games, LeBron combined for 18 fourth-quarter points TOTAL. Did we witness the first ever F U from a star to the entire basketball world? The bigger the moment, James seems to just rolls his eyes and walk away. He doesn’t seem to want the responsibility. Hopefully, the Heatles learned a little something about humility. They’ll remember this one the next time they get to play for the crown, because it’s very possible they’ll be back … After 12 years, after shedding the “soft” and “weak” monikers, Dirk is an NBA champion. Now every time one of those “best without a ring” lists pop up on a sidebar of SportsCenter, it won’t have his name on it. If you combined the number of years that Kidd, Dirk, Terry and Shawn Marion played without a championship you’d have around a half-century of NBA seasons. If anybody deserves a ring, it’s these guys. And Dirk has suddenly vaulted himself into the conversation for top 15 players ever. People have never wanted to give him credit, but look at those numbers. RIDICULOUS. With his size and jump shot, Dirk will be a problem for another few years. By the end of his career, you might be able to make the case that he’s the second greatest power forward ever. Think about that … Mark Cuban says he won’t get rings for the Mavs, pointing out “Rings are done.” What will he do instead? G6s for everyone? … This is the most weird/interesting stat of the night … We’re out like the NBA until 2012.
I dunno bout anyone else, but after seeing that photo, Dirk just ain’t photogenic in the slightest bit haha
i posted this already but hell ill post it again
so wait can i call dirk the best player in the league right now???
kobe old lost a step and got swept by dirk btw kobe also had the better team.
bron ehh nope super unclutch lost to dirk and also had the better team.
wade lost to dirk (no refs this time) and also had the better team. remember when wade talked bs about dirk choking and not being a leader?
durant terribly overrated but still great also lost to dirk.
rose hell no
paul eh nope
howard not with that offense and losing to the hawks in the first round.
so is it crazy to call dirk (shoulda been the regular season mvp) the best in the league? nope
chicago you can go ahead with the grffin thing if you want hehehe
it looks like a videogame pic
Old school prevails. Fundamentals better than athleticism. Good guys win in the end.
Congrats to the Mavs.
My belief in the goodness of life has been reaffirmed.
On a side note. Is the benching of both Peja Stojakovic and Mike Bibby, both vital cogs of the Sacramento Kings in the past, a reflection of the mess the team is in? And they were actually impressed by Jimmer Fredette?
Dirk looks like Beck in that picture.
Go Mavs, screw the Heat!
No rings because they’re all getting NBA Championship Trophy Tats done by DeShawn’s tattoo artist.
Redemption. Vindication. Atonement. Restitution. Dallas Mavs. 2011 NBA Champions.
Congrats to one of my top 5 fav players in the league Dirk Nowitzki. He was literally deadweight through the first 3 quarters. However, he came up HUGE when it was needed the most in the 4th quarter. Dude was CLUTCH! 10 points in the final frame to shut the front door on a Miami comeback. Major props also to Jason Terry and J.J. Barea. They single-handedly carried the team offensively throughout the duration of the game. Big time performers those two.
So happy for Jason Kidd to get that ring. Easily one of the most easiest guys to root for in the league today.
Congrats Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry (former member of my Atlanta Hawks), Mark Cuban, Caron Butler, and the entire Dallas Mavs team.
BTW, its gonna SUCK so much for LeBron this offseason. I almost feel bad for just thinking about it. However, watching him as the camera panned on him walking down the hall to the locker room looking defeated and dejected brought a little smile to my face : )
aparently lebron tweeted..”who cares if i lost to dirk..my penis is longer than his.”
sike.
Again, ‘Grats to the 2011 Champs Dallas Mavs.
A celebration may be in order…
[www.youtube.com]
The Mavericks taking the championship trophy to Miami’s Club Liv is HILARIOUS.
“My belief in the goodness of life has been reaffirmed.”
amen
I’m happy especially for Dirk, Kidd, Peja, and the unbelievable JJ Barea!
Seriously Dime, could you have possibly found a worse picture of Dirk than this? I mean poor guy just had his career highlight as the Finals MVP and you put a serial-killer pick of him into Smack.
oh LeBron is going to get abused hard and for a long long time until he actually wins it. Make no mistake, he brought this on himself, we can all sympathize him, but he truly puts himself in a tons of unnecessary pressure
the dancing,the party,the Dirk mockery,the arrogance, will this excruciating loss actually change him? we dont care do we?
and how ironic, on the other end stands a man loyal for his team for 13 seasons and finally brought a title after a decade of suffering, just wow, he deserves it.
Dirk deserve this title more than anybody.
Dirk looks like Clint Eastwood in that pic lol, but congrats to the Mavs. It was nice seeing them win this year. Clearly the Mavs were the better team, Miami may need a few more pieces like an actual point guard and a consistent post presence. If the media didn’t blow LeBron up to be the savior of basketball I might actually root for him.
1. JKidd and Dirk got their first ballots votes punched. 2. Why didn’t Lebron guard Dirk in the series? 3. I got a feeling Spolestra is gonna be unemployed soon. No control of the team and didn’t make any adjustments when it counted.
I’m going to start by saying that this is going to be a long post, so if you don’t like or respect me as a poster, don’t bother reading it.
First of all, congratulations to the Dallas Mavericks! And congratulations to the Miami Heat for playing a GREAT series.
PERSONAL: I’m from Baltimore, MD, which hasn’t had a basketball team since 1973. That makes it a little hard to be an NBA fan, and makes it even harder to have a team to root for. Yet I was a fan for years before playing the demo for NBA Live 2003 (or thereabouts). One of the modes in that game was a 3v3 exhibition game, and the Mavericks had their “big 3” – Steve Nash, Michael Finley, and Dirk Nowitzki. I got hooked.
And while I’ve only been a fan of the Mavericks for almost 10 years, which isn’t long by many standards, I’m a pretty intense one. I stuck by them after the 06 and 07 debacles. I’ve argued for Dirk’s candidacy for the HoF. Hell, I’ve even made arguments that Erick Dampier/Dasagana Diop made for a top 3 Center in the League before.
Besides having a fun style, likable stars, and a crazy coach in Don Nelson, another thing that I always respected about the Mavericks then and now was their international flavor. Eduardo Najera (Mexico), Nash (Canada), Dirk (Germany), Popeye Jones (Mars) transitioned to Peja (Serbia), Barea (Dominican Republic), Beaubois (Guadalupe), and Mahinmi (France).
It makes me wonder about the nature of fandom and loyalty. Austin has started so many debates about it. Loyalty, really, is love. I’ve never met these players, I’ve never been to Dallas, and no one in my family has any old rooting interests there or with the Mavericks.
Players leave. Teams trade them away, they retire, they demand trades, they make Decisions, there is free agency; there are a million ways to go.
But like love, loyalty as a fan comes to those who deserve it. That’s why Paul Pierce, Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant have huge fan followings. Ok, well Kobe and Pierce do. They stuck with their team, and their teams have stuck with them. Each side showed loyalty. Fans can love the city, the team, and the player, and never get confused. Dirk is such a player, Dallas is such a city, and Cuban with the Mavericks are such a team.
MAVERICKS:
Is this an all-time great team? I believe that they deserve a discussion. They’re at 11 consecutive 50 win seasons (and counting). They have 2 Finals appearances, along with a Championship. They are great shooters and they play great D. They beat the former champs, with Kobe, Pau, and Phil Jackson. They beat the media darling and regular season scoring champ, Kevin Durant, along with his Robin, Russell Westbrook. And now they’ve beaten the future champs, the Miami Heat, with 2 of the top 5 players in the League, along with another All-Star on the team. All of that without one of their best players, Caron Butler.
No offense to Miami, but the fans of Dallas deserved this more, from a rooting standpoint. Don’t know what it is, but the home crowds in Miami just didn’t seem to bring it, to say nothing of the bandwagon fans that seem to have sprouted up everywhere. Mark Cuban even mentioned it in an interview – he said that the Mavs fans in attendance punked the Heat fans into rooting for the Mavs by the end. Did you see how many blue shirts there were?
Cuban was classy this time around. Not jumping around or yelling til it was all said and done. He deflected attention from himself to the coach during the interviews, and even brought out the team founder.
I remember telling my girl before the game, “Watch the parade to the foul line. Remember about that 06 series I was telling you about? This is going to be like that.” Foul shots for the game: 18 for Mavs, 33 for the Heat? Hmmm…at least the ball don’t lie. 61% for the Heat, 67% for the Mavs. Series: 155 for the Mavs, 149 for the Heat, though.
The Mavs were the underdog so many times this postseason that I’m sure that come game 15 of the next season, when the Mavs lose their 4th game, someone will say, “See? I told you they were a little too soft, not legit contenders.”
Love that this team had so many almost winners. Peja lost his big chances because of officiating a decade ago. Marion, running into the Spurs and Mavericks. Kidd, the MDE. Carlisle, Ron Artest. Dirk and Terry, the referees in 06.
Win by 10 – biggest victory of the series.
Who’s gone for the Mavs? Sad to say it, but I can see Barea leaving. I thought that I heard that he’s a free agent after this season. He played his ass off and isn’t making much right now (or can’t be, after being an undrafted FA). I hope Cuban doesn’t overpay him. Peja’s contract comes off the books, though, and that was a huge one. The other thing I can see tripping up Barea is Roddy Beaubois. Do the Mavs keep Caron, or do they stick with Marion? Has Haywood become an expensive mistake already? If only they could give Chandler Haywood’s contract. Oops.
People will come out and say that the Mavs have a huge payroll. Please consider that some of that money is going to Peja, whose contract the Mavs didn’t sign. Ditto Brian Cardinal. Ditto Caron Butler, who didn’t even play the second half of the year. It’s tough to have young/cheap talent when you consistently win, but like the Spurs, the Mavs have a few rookies or second year players that contributed without costing much: Barea and Beaubois, with Dominique Jones returning next year.
KIDD: Does this change Jason Kidd’s standing on the list of all-time point guards? I still believe him to be behind Magic, but does this definitively elevate him past Stockton and Nash? Does it put him past Thomas and Payton? How about Earl Monroe or Allen Iverson? Cousy?
Does Kidd’s win as someone that deferred to younger stars make Allen Iverson look back at the last couple years, and at the Grizzlies in particular, and wonder, “Could’ve been me”?
Kidd has now played against D Wade, Kobe, LeBron, Bosh and Shaq in the Finals. Can anyone else boast a lineup like that?
I wish that Bron42 would see this post and rejoice with me, his old sparring partner – Dirk and Kidd both finally won!
DIRK: Wow. Eh Game 6.
Big ups to him, though, for not checking out mentally despite not ONCE getting a foul call. 27 shots, 18 of them missed…and not a single one of them was a foul? Ok, refs. Ok. Dirk still grabbed 11 boards, stole the ball twice, nailed the 2 Technical free throws, and made shots down the stretch.
Good thing he’s not a slasher, because apparently he wasn’t going to get to the line no matter what last night. Good thing he’s a shooter, to all those that have doubted that philosophy over the years.
I’m glad that he didn’t dance around on the Heat’s home court, the way the Heat did in 06 in Dallas. Showed some class.
So many notions about Dirk were finally and absolutely dispelled about Dirk this post-season, some that were never true to begin with. His D is suspect? He helped shut down 3 of the most prolific scorers of this era. He’s not “Clutch”? He’s been huge in 4 different series in the 4th quarter, including a FEW game winners. He even came up HUGE in the second half/4th quarter of the clinching Game 6 in the Finals. He’s not a winner? He beat the once and future champs on the way to his 1.5 title, in the Lakers and the Heat, after winning 50 games each season for the last 11. He’s not a leader? He’s taken his underdog team to the Chip, calling out his teammates along the way, and he did it as the unquestioned #1 – not a ring chaser and he didn’t need to jump to a different team or demand new teammates. He’s not tough? He had a couple flu games and played with 9 fingers (Kobe gets a medal for that – Dirk just keeps playing). He’s a jumpshooter? Count his points via layups vs his points on jumpers (Hint: it’s about dead even).
Jump-shooting teams can’t win? Unless you have shooters at EVERY position, including the 4. Offensive spacing is the same – and just as important – as defensive spacing. Having someone that can create space for his teammates to shoot while open is crucial, and Dirk allows for that.
Does this series change his standing all-time? I believe it puts him into the top 25 definitively, or at least that’s how it feels. Then again, I already consider him a champ from 06. Barkley and K. Malone each have to watch out. I have him past Rodman – is he on the level of Moses Malone or Kevin McHale, though? For those of us that put Garnett ahead of Dirk, does this even them up?
Going back to my point on loyalty: kudos to Mark Cuban. Even though Dirk had the label of choker and soft, that could never lead a team to the chip, Cuban never shopped him. Dirk returned that loyalty by not even considering leaving Dallas this summer. Kudos to them both.
PS, Dirk had the most rebounds in the series. More than Chandler, James or Wade.
HEAT: The Heat will be fine. They’ll win 4 titles before it’s all said and done. With the Celtics primed for one more year this year, did anyone even fully expect them to reach the Finals? They overachieved this year.
No one really had a bad game. Not the Big 3 or the role players. They just got beaten by a superior team.
I wonder if Pat Riley, Executive of the Year, regrets not keeping Dorell Wright.
I was a little worried heading into the series. I figured that LeBron would guard Dirk, Haslem/Anthony on Chandler/Haywood, Bosh on Marion, and the backcourts would match up. Don’t know why Spoelstra tried guarding Dirk conventionally (with a traditional PF in Haslem). I assumed LeBron’s strength and athleticism would give him an advantage defensively. Then again, I’m not an NBA head coach.
…then again, Spoelstra might not be for long, either. Which is really unfair, because as I said, they overachieved this year. He’s gotten a lot of wins out of the Heat over the last couple years, as well. I think he deserves another shot.
People bust on Dirk for his defense, but he’s letting 3 of the best players in the League light him up. Yet this vaunted Heat D stays vaunted despite letting JJ Barea light them up? Ian Mahinmi, DeShawn Stevenson, and Brian Cardinal all shooting well? Not one of those guys will be remembered in 5 years, and the Heat get a free pass on their defensive reputation? Please. Dirk and the Mavs did work on the Heat. LeBron even mentioned the zone, saying that it kept him – a beast that lives in the paint – out of the interior, citing the rotations of the Mavs.
The Big 3 were classy after the game. Stayed on court to congratulate everyone, and even better in the press conference. They said all the right things, and didn’t rise to any of the media bait. LeBron in particular was doing most of the talking when he could’ve deferred to Wade. Respect.
Next year’s team is going to look drastically different, which is a shame. Then again, I guess the 90s Bulls teams changed a lot, and they stayed winning. Miller, Haslem, Anthony, and Chalmers are all locks to stay, I figure. No one else is safe. I could be way wrong on all these counts, but anyone that thinks that they’re going to get a big name (I’ve seen David West’s name on these boards, and on ESPN someone mentioned Dwight Howard) is living in a fantasy world.
RANDOM:
Another preps-to-pros success story this series: DeShawn Stevenson! Soulja Boy 1, Jay-Z still 0.
Saw a stat listing the scoring averages in the first 9 Finals games for Jordan, Kobe and LeBron. Kobe’s numbers were the worst, furthering my belief that the first few titles he won were actually Shaq’s, and he was almost along for the ride.
Good riddance to Mark Jackson. I’m surprised he didn’t jump out of the Heat’s mascot after each break in the action to return to the booth. His act is tired and he’s painfully biased sometimes. I never root for anyone to lose their job, but this is the most enthusiastic I’ve ever been about someone GAINING a coaching job.
West is still better than East, I guess. They each sport a bunch of quality teams, but considering that the Mavs were the West’s 3 seed and the Heat were the East’s 2 seed (with an extra win), not to mention the possibility of upsets all up and down the board in the West, I think it’s a certainty.
How interesting would a Hawks team with Stephen Jackson and Jason Terry have been, had they continued to blossom from 2003? Weird.
Mavs
Congrats to Mavs. I was rooting for Heat and Lebron but Mavs were an awesome team. With Caron and Hayward back next year healthy they should be even better assuming they can get the lockout settled. Even Cuban deserved it after being an ass in 06. If Dirk wins a few more titles than he can officially take best white basketball player of all time from Larry Bird which was even unthinkable at the beginning of the playoffs. Now Steve Nash is the only player left that I really hope can win a ring soon. Maybe Cuban forgives him for leaving and trades him back from the Suns somehow. For the Heat, I hope they give Iverson a shot as he has to be better than Eddie House or Mike Bibby and you know he has balls. I’m not going to saying anything too bad about Lebron as he is still young enough to get a post game and still too talented that you can’t ignore his chances to get back and win a ring. Hopefully he shuts his big mouth and actually works on elevating his game. He didn’t even seem that mad that he lost the Finals. Anyway, this was the best NBA playoffs in a long time. I’m looking forward to next season.
wow Dime…2nd best PF ever? lol. After one chip. ONE CHIP? wow…just wow.
@Ian,
Nah I’ll leave it alone now. I’ll let all the Dallas fans have their moment. No need to start the Dirk debate in smack too lol.
@Dag
That may have been the longest post in the history of Dime. lol, but at least you had a point and gave a pre-warning. And because i cant sleep i sat here and read nearly the whole thing
Congrats to Dirk and the Mavs. My personal favourite champ since the 98 bulls, and a team that is hard not to get behind.
@dagweller….too much time on your hands, noone is reading all that
@dagwaller I think you can say Kidd is ahead of all those point guards you mentioned except possibly Stockton and Gary Payton. Stockton was an underrated defensive player and he had a tough edge about him. He just ran into the GOAT for 2 years straight and Karl Malone did the LeChoke. Stockon played at a really high level even his last few years and on this Mavs squad even at his tail end they would have blown out Miami. And Gary Payton in his prime was awesome. You can say possibly the best defensive point guard of all time in his prime. He even made the GOAT work hard in the Finals when Karl finally put Gary on him for the last 2 games. Also, when he had his best team when he was still a key player he had to play against the GOAT and lose which is no shame. Jason Kidd just played against a dysfunctional team in Miami so the competition was weaker. He has the same number of rings as Billups and he played against a lesser team than that Lakers squad. Still I’m glad he got his ring and he is the perfect point guard for this Mavs team instead of a high flyer like Rose and Westbrook. I think Jason Kidd can play into his early 40s if he wants to given that his IQ is still off the charts and he can really shoot now whereas I remember in those previous Finals his jumper was god awful.
I think it shows that players can add new dimensions to their game. Jason Kidd finally added a jumper these last few years. I expect LeChoke to get a post game in the next few years because he really has the physical tools; he just has to work at it.
waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy tooooooo long of a post….dont/can read it nor do i care. i’ll never know why miami didn’t play like the series depended on it or why lebron was so passive but oh well…
dirk and kidd really do deserve it. and peja does for when it got stolen from him and the kings from the lakers bout 9 years back. fuck kobe.
and he’s still wearing the same jersey with cum, tears and snot stains across the ‘EL HEAT’ logo.
^^^^^^
WOWWWWWW LMFAO!!!
Sh*tfaced got post of the night.
SPORTY J, SHOW YA FACE BITCH
#MAVS #MAVS #MAVS #MAVS DAM i can’t believe this shit really happened. I been watchin this team all my LIFE since the Rolando Blackmon and Brad Davis days. Dallas is all I know, its been a long time comin. 2011, the year the Mavs won it all. Finally. No more nightmares from 06
Congrats to the MAVs, i havnt enjoyed a finals as much as this one in a LONG time. It had everything you could ask for and the right team won.
I don’t think i can think of any players more deserving of this than Dirk and Kidd, those guys have been two of the best players of the last decade and truly helped define a whole generation of basketball, witnessing them get some validation for all of their hard work is a great thing.
What is Dirks place on the all time list? top 20? top 15? top 5 at his position?… i dont know, You could argue that over the last 10 years he has been equally as good as Kobe and he’s in a lot of peoples top 10s. so make of that what you will.
Where does Dirks playoff performance rank? it was pretty fucking epic, Sweep the Lakers, Outduel the scoring champ then Silence the Miami Hype.. and they were underdogs even in the Blazers series.
I really didn’t want the Heat to win it all, but it being the Mavs who beat them is almost poetic. so many little story lines going on, so much drama, and all of it overshadowed by some fantastic basketball. what more could anyone ask for?
Fuck yeah, Go Mavs.. woooo.. oh yeah, and i got a nice payday for my preseason longshot pick finally coming through.
@ dagwaller
Amen.
@Chicagorilla
I agree with you. After his basketball career is done, Dirk will still only be (at best) the third best power forward of all time. Numbers 1 and 2 are reserved for Karl Malone and Tim Duncan. Then there is also Kevin McHale and Sir Charles to also consider.
Bu then again, that is another story. Today is all about the Mavs and how they showed everyone that basketball remains a team sports.
Probably the song for the Dallas vets:
“And we will dance the way we did when we were younger. When we told everybody all you need is now.” — Duran Duran
Heat should fire Spoelstra and hire Adelman
LOL. Must be going down like Oktoberfest in Dallas right now…
Probably the song for sporty spice:
“I wish you would step back from that ledge, my friend…”
“…The angry boy, a bit too insane
Icing over a secret pain
You know you don’t belong….” – Third Eye Blind (from the song Jumper)
DeShawn got more ring than Lebron :D
I’m mad dagwaller’s post came with a cover page and table of contents.
Another congratulations to Dirk and the Mavs. Almost had a tear in my eye watching his post game interview.
No-one gave him half a chance when he came into the league (was widely seen as just another stiff, and no-one was convinced European ball had anything to offer) and he kept on working to reach this goal. A new great.
Fantastic for Kidd as well. Was always a real winner, but never had the trophy to back it up. Now he can retire in peace. Funny how one of his closest competitors, Gary Payton, finally got his ring on the Miami team that beat Dallas in 2006. You can bet those two will be having a heartfelt chat before too long.
dagwaller’s post needs to have a Page 2 link….
I’m so happy; not just because a whole bunch of good guys finally got the ‘rings’ they deserve but also because that perceived Heatles arrogance is not perceived at all… they conspired to all join the same team with the expectation that their talents would be too much for other teams… despite not having a center or point guard.
Dirk goes into discussion for Top 15; probably doesn’t make it but he’s Top 20 for sure. Him and Kidd are HoF locks now and I think that maybe you can perhaps have the discussion for Shawn Marion in the HoF… probably doesn’t make it but it’s a legitimate discussion now.
I still think Payton and Stockton are better than Jason Kidd… they are all exceptional PGs though so it’s hard… somedays I will have Kidd above Payton on my list.
Dirk WAS soft and weak and got bullied by SJax but he learnt from all that and came back stronger… that’s what made the Dirk we see today who puts his team on his back in crunch time. Lebron is a child who refuses to accept responsibility for his failures… he won’t learn from this… he’ll pout as children are known to.
Chicago
Ha nice no need to hate today hehe
Alf
I don’t think chicago agrees with u 3rd best alltime??
Now you said “at best” like its a bad thing
Mark Cuban is going to forego the rings this year and purchase matching pimp challises (chalisi?) for the team because that’s what they are (particularly Dirk): STRAIGHT PIMPIN.
Long time coming and well deserved. Genuinely happy for Dirk, Kidd, and the entire geezer/bridesmaid crew. In my book, Dirk is very close to taking that number 2 PF of all time spot and might already have.
@ iCARNACKi :
Here is the “legitimate discussion” regarding Marion getting in the hall of fame:
Person One: Should Marion be in the hall of fame?
Person Two: I dont know, is he cleaning it?
Person One: No
Person Two: The definitely not.
Great help in the playoffs this year and excellent fantasy numbers for years, but guy was basically never more than third best player on his team. This is the hall of fame, not the hall of justice. Have some respect.
Everything i believed last night was proven to be false.. As a heat fan I cant express how disappointed I am with how the season transpired and ultimately the way its two most prodigious talents conducted themselves on and off the court.. From Wades constant ref baiting to Brons lack of understanding of his responsibiliies.. Funny how Bosh came out with the most credit from this season..
Coach Spo must go, Bron must get a post game and Bibby should retire.. Eddie House.. Seriously?
Dag
Cuz its true kobe nut huggers want to say that kobe and shaq were equals not even close. Kobe was lucky he was with shaq for those early titles. Want to bash lebron (sorry bron can’t keep defending u now this is the last time) when kobe was even worse
Dirk earned his ring and he was the real closer tonight. He has had to wait on long time for his ring, longer than other superstars. Congrats Dirk, J-Kidd and Co.
[theresastatforthat.blogspot.com]
@ Ian
It is not a bad thing at all.
No place for negativity right now. This is a time to celebrate everything good about basketball.
Also, why not the matrix for the HOF, this guy does so much for his team, BBall is a two way sport and which player has produced at both ends like marion in this generation without any plays being run for him whilst always guarding the oppositions best player inside or outside?
Lastly, congrats to the MAVs, hard to think of a more deserving champion since ive been watching the NBA or sports in general, WOW!
hats off to the Mavs. they played brilliant TEAM ball on both ends of the court, something the Heat haven’t done all season on the offensive end.
I think it’s hilarious that Bosh was as good as Wade & LeBron combined. and that while LeBron was hiding from the spotlight (and has been slaughtered for it) Wade was equally bad, taking the ball and then turning it over repeatedly with STUPID errors (and has escaped criticism). I’m hoping people start to get at Wade, coz he doesn’t deserve a pass for playing like the Monstars stole his game.
JET is a hero. his tattoo doesn’t seem so crazy now, eh?
and Dirk, man, what can you say? nice one, you ugly mother f’er.
No championship rings, seriously Cubes? I guess there really is no more gold in Fort Knox!
Sporty-jizz still has the Heat pulling the series out in 9 games
Maybe Cuban is going to get every team member custom grills with the Mavs championship emblazoned on them; every time someone opens their mouth you’ll be reminded of how great this team was
Also, Chalmers, Wade and Bosh had a positive +- whilst Bron had -24 in a 10point loss..
@ common sense:
why marion shouldn’t be in the hof? The hall is for exceptional players or those who accomplished great things. The guy was a great all around tallent who could do a lot of things on both ends of the court, but was never particularly exceptional at anything, Personally led a team to great success, or was even one of the top talents in the league any given year or a legitamate all star starter. I just don’t see it ever happening.
Cuban definitely showed some class in deferring to others.
Dirk’s laugh in the background when the reporter asked Kidd how it felt being the oldest starter EVER on a Championship team was priceless. Rraaa-HA-HA
My boy said if the Heat win the series, expect a lockout – but if the Mavs win, no lockout. So it will be interesting to see.
@ dagwaller
finally got around and read your long ass post. nice one. that was first class, man.
no bs, no ‘i told you so’, etc, and no excessive profanity. hope the dirk/cuban relationship would someday serve as a model between teams, owners, execs and their players.
good riddance to mark jackson. dude was becoming more and more annoying with each year he did the mics.
and spoelstra…dude’s actually doing better than most thought, the expectations were just so impossibly high, especially this year. he almost drove this team across the finish line on three good tires (one over inflated, the other severely deflated). spo never lost composure unlike avery johnson. he was pretty fearless, owned his mistakes, and didn’t blame everyone within striking distance…
@ Austin Burton
Can’t defend LeBron in this series bruh. Straight up choke job. Dude can’t lead a team, and clearly can’t be second fiddle on a team. I’m convinced that his whole life nothing was a struggle as far as winning, so now when he’s playing real comp. he tears it up in the regular season and part of the playoffs? Not an “all-time great” to me…
But Dirk…
WOW. Homie showed us all something we never thought we’d see from the Big German. Props to him man, when everyone thought he was too old and too soft to carry a team, he does it on the biggest stage with virtually everyone counting him out.
Props to Rick Carlisle, as well. His X’s and O’s clearly outmatched that of Spoelstra, who could not put LeBron in a position to score effectively. Yeah some of that is on Bron, but Spoels needs to figure out how to work Wade and Bron off the ball when the other one has it. LeBron never moves off the ball and if he wants to be successful with this team he needs to change his game by developing a post game and high post screen and rolls. I can see this from my couch so I don’t know what Spoelstra was doing…
There’s always next year Miami, and I’mma hope they lose it then too.