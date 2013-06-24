Los Angeles Clippers Finally Get Doc Rivers; Chris Paul Reportedly Helps Make It Happen

Finally, what has always appeared to be the most significant piece of all of the Los Angeles Clippers/Boston Celtics public trade discussions has fallen into place. A trade has been agreed upon that will make Doc Rivers the next coach of the Clips.

It is being reported that the Clippers have agreed to send an unprotected 2015 first round draft pick to Boston for the rights to hire Rivers as head coach and that Doc has already agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal.

From Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Talks started again on Sunday when the Clippers offered the Celtics the first-round pick to free Rivers from his contract with Boston, sources said. The NBA still needs to grant approval to the deal, but the teams have been led to believe that won’t be a problem, sources said. The Clippers and Rivers believe Rivers’ arrival will solidify star free agent Chris Paul’s commitment to sign a five-year contract extension in July, sources said. Rivers told the Clippers that he was no longer interested in the position on Friday, but pressure from Paul stayed strong on Clippers management over the weekend and Los Angeles reconsidered its unwillingness to give Boston a first-round pick, sources said.

If things don’t work out now for the Clips, Chris Paul best not think of blaming the coach…

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook