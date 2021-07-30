The 2020-21 season didn’t end the way the Los Angeles Clippers wanted it to end, with the team losing to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. Beyond the loss itself, the Clippers also suffered a significant blow with a long-term injury to Kawhi Leonard, even with relative optimism that the former NBA Finals MVP could return during the 2021-22 season. In some ways, the Clippers’ run was encouraging in that they were malleable through injury, but the future is at least slightly clouded.

Leonard is actually a potential free agent as he wields a player option but, assuming he returns, the Clippers have two stars in Leonard and Paul George. That provides a strong foundation, and Los Angeles built a quality supporting cast for the 2020-21 season. The Clippers have the chance to add on to that foundation, and the offseason kicks off in earnest on draft night.

Roster Needs: Shot creation without Kawhi Leonard, overall depth, resolutions on Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum

Keon Johnson (No. 21 Overall), Grade: B

The Clippers are in a win-now mindset and Keon Johnson might not be ready to help them this season. However, Johnson is a very nice value at this stage of the draft. He is a nuclear athlete and should be a high-end defender as he uses that athleticism and burst to his advantage. The questions come offensively, particularly with his shooting, but Los Angeles can take it slow with him. He is the kind of talent that isn’t always available at this stage of the draft, and that makes this a positive selection, particularly only costing a second rounder to move up four spots to nab him.

2021-22 Roster

Paul George

Marcus Morris Sr.

Patrick Beverley

Luke Kennard

Rajon Rondo

Ivica Zubac

Keon Johnson

Yogi Ferrell (non-guaranteed)

Terance Mann (non-guaranteed)

Daniel Oturu

2021 Free Agents

Nic Batum (UFA)

Amir Coffey (RFA)

DeMarcus Cousins (UFA)

Serge Ibaka (Player Option)

Reggie Jackson (UFA)

Kawhi Leonard (Player Option)

Patrick Patterson (UFA)