Benches cleared and a player’s brother was arrested late in the SEC Championship game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 8 LSU after South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso knocked Flau’Jae Johnson to the ground.

LSU vs SC GETTING CHIPPY 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/P83ucaaEsN — DCent (@realdcent) March 10, 2024

The Gamecocks led by 7 points with 2:08 to go when MiLaysia FulWiley stole the ball and started heading the other way. Johnson grabbed FulWiley’s jersey and then pushed both forearms out at South Carolina’s Amani Bartlett as she passed by.

Cardoso did not like that, and ran in and two-hand-shoved the smaller Johnson, who tumbled quickly to the ground.

LSU and South Carolina players got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/rXw1tb1jWM — ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2024

Johnson’s brother, who was sitting near courtside, made it on to the court after leaping over the scorer’s table but was intercepted quickly and arrested.

when keeping it real goes wrong 😬 pic.twitter.com/4gVABk0vgD — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) March 10, 2024

Players ran out from both benches, some to hold back and some to defend their respective teammates, but the coaches were able to get everyone separated relatively quickly and it did not escalate beyond that.