Luka Doncic Somehow Banked In A One-Handed Three

The Dallas Mavericks don’t always need Luka Doncic to drag them to wins, but when they do, he has the uncanny ability to deliver. On Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Doncic managed to do just that, as he knocked down four threes in the final three minutes of the game to help to help Dallas pick up a 125-100 win.

The most impressive of the bunch came with just under 30 seconds to go. Brooklyn’s defense did everything it could to keep Doncic from getting off a good look with the game tied, and try as he might, he wasn’t able to pull up and shoot. Instead, while Dorian Finney-Smith was all over him and Royce O’Neale was doing what he can to contest as the shot clock was ticking down to zero, Doncic just decided to chuck the ball towards the hoop with one hand.

Because Luka Magic™ might actually be a real thing, he managed to bank it in and hit the go-ahead bucket.

🚨 LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING ME? 🚨 HE HAS HIT 4 STRAIGHT CLUTCH TRIPLES TO REACH 49 POINTS. Mavs up 3 with 12.5 seconds left: https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw pic.twitter.com/cK9d9Vzzsl — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

WHAT ON EARTH IS LUKA DONCIC pic.twitter.com/0vkMHZvelb — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) October 28, 2023

On the night, Doncic went for 49 points on 16-for-25 shooting with a 9-for-14 clip from behind the three-point line — while it’s early, his 49 points is the most any player has scored in a game this season. He also pitched in 10 rebounds and seven assists.