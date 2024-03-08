Luka Doncic doesn’t exactly have the most friendly relationship with the referees. While basically every NBA player goes back-and-forth with the refs whenever they step onto the floor, few guys complain as frequently as Doncic, who seemingly thinks that he draws a foul every time he’s on offense. Jason Kidd has complained about this to the media on multiple occasions, and even Doncic has admitted he has to stop doing that.

Having said that, old habits die hard, and a guy as competitive as Doncic is always going to think that he should get every call. And during Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat, Doncic actually got one, which led to one of the funniest moments of the season so far. He drew a foul while going up for a shot after backing down Terry Rozier, and to celebrate, he threw his arms to the heavens and very sarcastically said “I got a call! Yeaaaaaaaaaah!”

"I got a call!" Luka Doncic after drawing a foul on Terry Rozier 😂pic.twitter.com/bHZgUTHY28 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2024

The sheer nihilism in his voice as he says “yeah” is nothing short of hilarious — you can tell that this is a man who has been desperate to get this exact call for a while but hasn’t. As such, all of us here at Dime would like to say congratulations to Luka Doncic.