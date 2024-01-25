luka doncic
Getty Image
DimeMag

Luka Doncic Explained Why He Had A Fan Ejected From Mavs-Suns

Luka Doncic had a fan kicked out of their seat at the American Airlines Center during Wednesday night’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. While the game took place in his home gym, multiple reporters from inside the building tweeted that a fan in a Suns jersey said something that rubbed Doncic the wrong way.

Despite the fact that Dallas went on to lose 132-109, Doncic still spoke with the media after the game, and unsurprisingly, he was asked about the issues he had with the fan. While there was plenty of back-and-forth with one reporter in particular — ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who Doncic essentially accused of frequently trying to paint him in a negative light — Doncic explained that he found the fan’s words inappropriate throughout the course of the game, and that the ejection was him reaching a breaking point.

While Doncic would not go into specifics of what the fan said that upset him, he claimed that “he was cursing me the whole first half, too.”

“I never would eject a fan,” Doncic went on to say. “They pay for tickets. But I had enough, a little bit of frustration.”

In addition to having a fan kicked out of the game, Doncic had 34 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 39 minutes of work.

